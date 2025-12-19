SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Swing Trading Signals
Aisatou Sillah

Gold Swing Trading Signals

Aisatou Sillah
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
5 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 59 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 9%
FxPro.com-Real08
1:30
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
9
Gewinntrades:
6 (66.66%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (33.33%)
Bester Trade:
46.32 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-46.05 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
163.43 GBP (23 429 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-94.65 GBP (12 729 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (82.75 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
82.75 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading-Aktivität:
50.81%
Max deposit load:
22.40%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
0.85
Long-Positionen:
9 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.73
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.64 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
27.24 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-31.55 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-81.28 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-81.28 GBP (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.19%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
13.97 GBP
Maximaler:
81.28 GBP (9.96%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.96% (81.28 GBP)
Kapital:
5.03% (41.01 GBP)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 89
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +46.32 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -46 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +82.75 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -81.28 GBP

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FxPro.com-Real08" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Gold Swing Trading Signal (XAUUSD)

Professional Gold swing trading signal focused on high-probability setups and controlled risk. Trades are based on trend structure and price action, aiming to capture strong Gold moves with precision.

✔ Swing trades (hours to days)
✔ Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ No martingale, no grid
✔ Low drawdown, disciplined risk management

Ideal for traders seeking steady growth from Gold (XAUUSD) with a professional approach.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.05 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 11:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 06:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 16:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 14.81% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 15:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 14.81% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 15:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 14.81% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 11:26
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 11:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gold Swing Trading Signals
59 USD pro Monat
9%
0
0
USD
817
GBP
5
0%
9
66%
51%
1.72
7.64
GBP
10%
1:30
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.