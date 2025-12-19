SignalsSections
Aisatou Sillah

Gold Swing Trading Signals

Aisatou Sillah
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 59 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
FxPro.com-Real08
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Best trade:
46.32 GBP
Worst trade:
-46.05 GBP
Gross Profit:
163.43 GBP (23 429 pips)
Gross Loss:
-94.65 GBP (12 729 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (82.75 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.75 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
50.81%
Max deposit load:
22.40%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.85
Long Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
7.64 GBP
Average Profit:
27.24 GBP
Average Loss:
-31.55 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-81.28 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-81.28 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
9.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.97 GBP
Maximal:
81.28 GBP (9.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.96% (81.28 GBP)
By Equity:
5.03% (41.01 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 89
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro.com-Real08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Swing Trading Signal (XAUUSD)

Professional Gold swing trading signal focused on high-probability setups and controlled risk. Trades are based on trend structure and price action, aiming to capture strong Gold moves with precision.

✔ Swing trades (hours to days)
✔ Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ No martingale, no grid
✔ Low drawdown, disciplined risk management

Ideal for traders seeking steady growth from Gold (XAUUSD) with a professional approach.


No reviews
2026.01.05 14:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.02 11:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.31 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.31 06:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.29 16:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 14.81% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 15:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 14.81% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 15:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 14:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 14.81% of days out of the 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.19 11:26
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 11:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 11:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
