The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro.com-Real08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold Swing Trading Signal (XAUUSD)
Professional Gold swing trading signal focused on high-probability setups and controlled risk. Trades are based on trend structure and price action, aiming to capture strong Gold moves with precision.
✔ Swing trades (hours to days)
✔ Strict Stop Loss & Take Profit
✔ No martingale, no grid
✔ Low drawdown, disciplined risk management
Ideal for traders seeking steady growth from Gold (XAUUSD) with a professional approach.
