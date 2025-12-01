SignaleKategorien
Le Dang Thanh Trieu

RoadToGreen2

Le Dang Thanh Trieu
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
7 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 50%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
61
Gewinntrades:
37 (60.65%)
Verlusttrades:
24 (39.34%)
Bester Trade:
38.74 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-19.40 USD
Bruttoprofit:
558.71 USD (970 066 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-392.93 USD (384 975 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (141.34 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
166.54 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading-Aktivität:
68.53%
Max deposit load:
38.74%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.48
Long-Positionen:
31 (50.82%)
Short-Positionen:
30 (49.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.42
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.72 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
15.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-16.37 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-111.70 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-111.70 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
31.06%
Algo-Trading:
4%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
111.70 USD (19.08%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
19.58% (82.34 USD)
Kapital:
5.91% (23.22 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPAUD 10
USDJPY 10
BTCUSD 9
EURGBP 9
USDCAD 8
EURJPY 6
EURUSD 5
AUDCHF 4
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD -47
USDJPY 17
BTCUSD 58
EURGBP 58
USDCAD 42
EURJPY -19
EURUSD 26
AUDCHF 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD -1.9K
USDJPY 1.2K
BTCUSD 583K
EURGBP 474
USDCAD 1.7K
EURJPY -218
EURUSD 274
AUDCHF 297
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +38.74 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +141.34 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -111.70 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
Một hành trình đi cùng dòng chảy thị trường, tìm điểm cân bằng giữa rủi ro và lợi nhuận. Tỷ lệ RR 1:2 1R=5%, không cần vội — chỉ cần đi đúng hướng.

Chỉ trade duy nhất 7 cặp tiền tệ và BTC


A journey that moves with the market’s flow, seeking balance between risk and reward.
Risk–reward ratio of 1:2, where 1R = 5% — no need to rush, just move in the right direction.

Only trading 7 currency pairs and BTC.



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 12:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 12:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 06:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 03:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 03:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
