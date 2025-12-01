- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|10
|USDJPY
|10
|BTCUSD
|9
|EURGBP
|9
|USDCAD
|8
|EURJPY
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|AUDCHF
|4
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPAUD
|-47
|USDJPY
|17
|BTCUSD
|58
|EURGBP
|58
|USDCAD
|42
|EURJPY
|-19
|EURUSD
|26
|AUDCHF
|29
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPAUD
|-1.9K
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|583K
|EURGBP
|474
|USDCAD
|1.7K
|EURJPY
|-218
|EURUSD
|274
|AUDCHF
|297
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Một hành trình đi cùng dòng chảy thị trường, tìm điểm cân bằng giữa rủi ro và lợi nhuận. Tỷ lệ RR 1:2 1R=5%, không cần vội — chỉ cần đi đúng hướng.
Chỉ trade duy nhất 7 cặp tiền tệ và BTC
A journey that moves with the market’s flow, seeking balance between risk and reward.
Risk–reward ratio of 1:2, where 1R = 5% — no need to rush, just move in the right direction.
Only trading 7 currency pairs and BTC.
