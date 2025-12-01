Một hành trình đi cùng dòng chảy thị trường, tìm điểm cân bằng giữa rủi ro và lợi nhuận. Tỷ lệ RR 1:2 1R=5%, không cần vội — chỉ cần đi đúng hướng.

Chỉ trade duy nhất 7 cặp tiền tệ và BTC





A journey that moves with the market’s flow, seeking balance between risk and reward.

Risk–reward ratio of 1:2, where 1R = 5% — no need to rush, just move in the right direction.

Only trading 7 currency pairs and BTC.







