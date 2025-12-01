SignalsSections
Le Dang Thanh Trieu

RoadToGreen2

Le Dang Thanh Trieu
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
36 (60.00%)
Loss Trades:
24 (40.00%)
Best trade:
38.74 USD
Worst trade:
-19.40 USD
Gross Profit:
555.04 USD (969 923 pips)
Gross Loss:
-392.93 USD (384 975 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (141.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
166.54 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
67.48%
Max deposit load:
38.74%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.45
Long Trades:
30 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
30 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
2.70 USD
Average Profit:
15.42 USD
Average Loss:
-16.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-111.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-111.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
30.09%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
111.70 USD (19.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.58% (82.34 USD)
By Equity:
5.91% (23.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD 10
USDJPY 10
BTCUSD 9
EURGBP 9
USDCAD 8
EURUSD 5
EURJPY 5
AUDCHF 4
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD -47
USDJPY 17
BTCUSD 58
EURGBP 58
USDCAD 42
EURUSD 26
EURJPY -22
AUDCHF 29
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD -1.9K
USDJPY 1.2K
BTCUSD 583K
EURGBP 474
USDCAD 1.7K
EURUSD 274
EURJPY -361
AUDCHF 297
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.74 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +141.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -111.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
11.00 × 2
Một hành trình đi cùng dòng chảy thị trường, tìm điểm cân bằng giữa rủi ro và lợi nhuận. Tỷ lệ RR 1:2 1R=5%, không cần vội — chỉ cần đi đúng hướng.

Chỉ trade duy nhất 7 cặp tiền tệ và BTC


A journey that moves with the market’s flow, seeking balance between risk and reward.
Risk–reward ratio of 1:2, where 1R = 5% — no need to rush, just move in the right direction.

Only trading 7 currency pairs and BTC.



2025.12.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 12:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.03 12:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 12:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 06:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 03:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 03:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RoadToGreen2
50 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
492
USD
7
5%
60
60%
67%
1.41
2.70
USD
20%
1:200
Copy

