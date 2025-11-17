- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
134
Gewinntrades:
77 (57.46%)
Verlusttrades:
57 (42.54%)
Bester Trade:
24.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-19.63 USD
Bruttoprofit:
461.48 USD (22 460 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-280.92 USD (15 781 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (12.27 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
38.79 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
97.23%
Max deposit load:
59.50%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
5.40
Long-Positionen:
64 (47.76%)
Short-Positionen:
70 (52.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.64
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-13.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-27.69 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.60%
Jahresprognose:
116.50%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
33.41 USD (10.55%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.55% (33.41 USD)
Kapital:
80.02% (277.36 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCHF
|71
|NZDCHF
|53
|GBPCHF
|6
|CADCHF
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCHF
|112
|NZDCHF
|57
|GBPCHF
|11
|CADCHF
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCHF
|3.3K
|NZDCHF
|3.1K
|GBPCHF
|537
|CADCHF
|70
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +24.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +12.27 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -13.67 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
JAFX-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.48 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.69 × 13
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.00 × 12
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|3.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Standard2
|4.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|9.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|9.00 × 1
|
GQCapital-Live
|9.71 × 14
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|10.06 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
|17.50 × 2
此账户创建于2025年07月29日，初始入金200USD！
This account was created on July 29, 2025, with an initial deposit of 200USD!
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
90%
0
0
USD
USD
381
USD
USD
22
100%
134
57%
97%
1.64
1.35
USD
USD
80%
1:500