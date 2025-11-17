SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / HedGinG AFNF B
Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG AFNF B

Quan Hui Guo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
22 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 90%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
134
Gewinntrades:
77 (57.46%)
Verlusttrades:
57 (42.54%)
Bester Trade:
24.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-19.63 USD
Bruttoprofit:
461.48 USD (22 460 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-280.92 USD (15 781 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (12.27 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
38.79 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
97.23%
Max deposit load:
59.50%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
8 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
5.40
Long-Positionen:
64 (47.76%)
Short-Positionen:
70 (52.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.64
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.99 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.93 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-13.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-27.69 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
9.60%
Jahresprognose:
116.50%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
33.41 USD (10.55%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.55% (33.41 USD)
Kapital:
80.02% (277.36 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCHF 71
NZDCHF 53
GBPCHF 6
CADCHF 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCHF 112
NZDCHF 57
GBPCHF 11
CADCHF 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCHF 3.3K
NZDCHF 3.1K
GBPCHF 537
CADCHF 70
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +24.70 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +12.27 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -13.67 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

JAFX-Real3
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.48 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.69 × 13
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 12
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 41
3.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 17
3.50 × 2
Alpari-Standard2
4.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
9.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
9.00 × 1
GQCapital-Live
9.71 × 14
XMGlobal-Real 30
10.06 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
17.50 × 2
此账户创建于2025年07月29日，初始入金200USD！

This account was created on July 29, 2025, with an initial deposit of 200USD!

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 05:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 24 days. This comprises 15.89% of days out of the 151 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 04:32
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 14:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 19 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 13:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 07:49
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 04:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.05 01:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 00:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 20:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.