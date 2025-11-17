SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HedGinG AFNF B
Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG AFNF B

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 88%
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
76 (58.01%)
Loss Trades:
55 (41.98%)
Best trade:
24.70 USD
Worst trade:
-19.63 USD
Gross Profit:
455.20 USD (21 982 pips)
Gross Loss:
-277.64 USD (15 579 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (12.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.79 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
97.23%
Max deposit load:
59.50%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
5.31
Long Trades:
63 (48.09%)
Short Trades:
68 (51.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
1.36 USD
Average Profit:
5.99 USD
Average Loss:
-5.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-13.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.81%
Annual Forecast:
106.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.41 USD (10.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.55% (33.41 USD)
By Equity:
80.02% (277.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCHF 70
NZDCHF 51
GBPCHF 6
CADCHF 4
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCHF 106
NZDCHF 60
GBPCHF 11
CADCHF 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCHF 2.9K
NZDCHF 3.3K
GBPCHF 537
CADCHF 70
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.70 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JAFX-Real3
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live-1
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.48 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.69 × 13
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.00 × 12
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 41
3.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 17
3.50 × 2
Alpari-Standard2
4.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
9.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
9.00 × 1
GQCapital-Live
9.71 × 14
XMGlobal-Real 30
10.06 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
17.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

此账户创建于2025年07月29日，初始入金200USD！

This account was created on July 29, 2025, with an initial deposit of 200USD!

No reviews
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 04:32
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 14:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 19 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 133 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 13:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 10:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 07:49
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 06:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 04:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 15:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.05 01:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 00:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 20:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HedGinG AFNF B
30 USD per month
88%
0
0
USD
378
USD
21
100%
131
58%
97%
1.63
1.36
USD
80%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.