- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
131
Profit Trades:
76 (58.01%)
Loss Trades:
55 (41.98%)
Best trade:
24.70 USD
Worst trade:
-19.63 USD
Gross Profit:
455.20 USD (21 982 pips)
Gross Loss:
-277.64 USD (15 579 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (12.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.79 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
97.23%
Max deposit load:
59.50%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
5.31
Long Trades:
63 (48.09%)
Short Trades:
68 (51.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
1.36 USD
Average Profit:
5.99 USD
Average Loss:
-5.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-13.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
8.81%
Annual Forecast:
106.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
33.41 USD (10.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.55% (33.41 USD)
By Equity:
80.02% (277.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCHF
|70
|NZDCHF
|51
|GBPCHF
|6
|CADCHF
|4
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCHF
|106
|NZDCHF
|60
|GBPCHF
|11
|CADCHF
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCHF
|2.9K
|NZDCHF
|3.3K
|GBPCHF
|537
|CADCHF
|70
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +24.70 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexTimeFXTM-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
JAFX-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.48 × 23
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.69 × 13
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.00 × 12
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|3.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Standard2
|4.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|9.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|9.00 × 1
|
GQCapital-Live
|9.71 × 14
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|10.06 × 17
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
|17.50 × 2
此账户创建于2025年07月29日，初始入金200USD！
This account was created on July 29, 2025, with an initial deposit of 200USD!
