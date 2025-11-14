- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
469
Gewinntrades:
279 (59.48%)
Verlusttrades:
190 (40.51%)
Bester Trade:
397.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-219.17 USD
Bruttoprofit:
7 685.81 USD (1 258 977 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 844.06 USD (453 299 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (401.90 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
677.54 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
80.06%
Max deposit load:
22.04%
Letzter Trade:
19 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
41
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
5 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.14
Long-Positionen:
319 (68.02%)
Short-Positionen:
150 (31.98%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.32
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.93 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
27.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-30.76 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
16 (-286.29 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-397.33 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-4.09%
Jahresprognose:
-49.57%
Algo-Trading:
25%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
250.78 USD
Maximaler:
860.88 USD (20.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
20.60% (860.88 USD)
Kapital:
9.93% (375.47 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ecn
|144
|GBPUSD.ecn
|109
|XAUUSD.ecn
|81
|US30c
|55
|USTECHc
|43
|BTCUSDT
|9
|AUDUSD.ecn
|7
|USDCHF.ecn
|6
|NZDUSD.ecn
|5
|WTIUSD
|4
|USDJPY.ecn
|3
|USDCAD.ecn
|2
|ETHUSD.p
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.ecn
|-63
|GBPUSD.ecn
|749
|XAUUSD.ecn
|1.1K
|US30c
|182
|USTECHc
|-71
|BTCUSDT
|75
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-20
|USDCHF.ecn
|-22
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-22
|WTIUSD
|61
|USDJPY.ecn
|-83
|USDCAD.ecn
|-7
|ETHUSD.p
|0
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.ecn
|965
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1.8K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|30K
|US30c
|352K
|USTECHc
|118K
|BTCUSDT
|304K
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-274
|USDCHF.ecn
|-170
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-195
|WTIUSD
|33
|USDJPY.ecn
|-681
|USDCAD.ecn
|128
|ETHUSD.p
|83
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +397.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -219 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +401.90 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -286.29 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management
This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.
== About the trader ==
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets
- Full-time focus on trading and system development
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)
== Trading style & instruments ==
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading
- Instruments traded:
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- NASDAQ index (NAS100)
- Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)
- German index (GER40 / DAX40)
- Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management
== Risk & money management ==
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control
== What subscribers can expect ==
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics
== Recommended setup ==
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour
== Important risk notice ==
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.
If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.
