- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
281
Profit Trade:
149 (53.02%)
Loss Trade:
132 (46.98%)
Best Trade:
397.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-219.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 467.30 USD (491 218 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 082.74 USD (290 866 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (401.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
677.54 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.21%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
34
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.58
Long Trade:
193 (68.68%)
Short Trade:
88 (31.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.45
Profitto previsto:
4.93 USD
Profitto medio:
29.98 USD
Perdita media:
-23.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-286.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-292.13 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
63.45%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
250.78 USD
Massimale:
387.23 USD (18.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.12% (387.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ecn
|95
|GBPUSD.ecn
|72
|XAUUSD.ecn
|49
|US30c
|27
|USTECHc
|16
|AUDUSD.ecn
|6
|USDCHF.ecn
|4
|NZDUSD.ecn
|4
|BTCUSDT
|3
|USDCAD.ecn
|2
|USDJPY.ecn
|2
|WTIUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD.ecn
|-22
|GBPUSD.ecn
|624
|XAUUSD.ecn
|791
|US30c
|-240
|USTECHc
|181
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-9
|USDCHF.ecn
|-33
|NZDUSD.ecn
|41
|BTCUSDT
|-1
|USDCAD.ecn
|-7
|USDJPY.ecn
|-3
|WTIUSD
|62
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD.ecn
|-241
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1.2K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|405
|US30c
|55K
|USTECHc
|146K
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-272
|USDCHF.ecn
|-199
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-105
|BTCUSDT
|-2.1K
|USDCAD.ecn
|128
|USDJPY.ecn
|-369
|WTIUSD
|28
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +397.00 USD
Worst Trade: -219 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +401.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -286.29 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management
This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.
== About the trader ==
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets
- Full-time focus on trading and system development
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)
== Trading style & instruments ==
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading
- Instruments traded:
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- NASDAQ index (NAS100)
- Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)
- German index (GER40 / DAX40)
- Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management
== Risk & money management ==
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control
== What subscribers can expect ==
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics
== Recommended setup ==
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour
== Important risk notice ==
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.
If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
105USD al mese
69%
0
0
USD
USD
3.4K
USD
USD
12
22%
281
53%
100%
1.44
4.93
USD
USD
18%
1:100