Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Alireza Asefpour
Sayed Ali Ordibehesht

Alireza Asefpour

Sayed Ali Ordibehesht
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 105 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 69%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
281
Profit Trade:
149 (53.02%)
Loss Trade:
132 (46.98%)
Best Trade:
397.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-219.17 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 467.30 USD (491 218 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 082.74 USD (290 866 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (401.90 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
677.54 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.21%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
34
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.58
Long Trade:
193 (68.68%)
Short Trade:
88 (31.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.45
Profitto previsto:
4.93 USD
Profitto medio:
29.98 USD
Perdita media:
-23.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-286.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-292.13 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
63.45%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
250.78 USD
Massimale:
387.23 USD (18.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.12% (387.23 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD.ecn 95
GBPUSD.ecn 72
XAUUSD.ecn 49
US30c 27
USTECHc 16
AUDUSD.ecn 6
USDCHF.ecn 4
NZDUSD.ecn 4
BTCUSDT 3
USDCAD.ecn 2
USDJPY.ecn 2
WTIUSD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD.ecn -22
GBPUSD.ecn 624
XAUUSD.ecn 791
US30c -240
USTECHc 181
AUDUSD.ecn -9
USDCHF.ecn -33
NZDUSD.ecn 41
BTCUSDT -1
USDCAD.ecn -7
USDJPY.ecn -3
WTIUSD 62
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD.ecn -241
GBPUSD.ecn 1.2K
XAUUSD.ecn 405
US30c 55K
USTECHc 146K
AUDUSD.ecn -272
USDCHF.ecn -199
NZDUSD.ecn -105
BTCUSDT -2.1K
USDCAD.ecn 128
USDJPY.ecn -369
WTIUSD 28
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +397.00 USD
Worst Trade: -219 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +401.90 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -286.29 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management

This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.  
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.

== About the trader ==  
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets  
- Full-time focus on trading and system development  
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)

== Trading style & instruments ==  
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)  
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading  
- Instruments traded:  
  - Gold (XAUUSD)  
  - EURUSD  
  - GBPUSD  
  - NASDAQ index (NAS100)  
  - Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)  
  - Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)  
  - German index (GER40 / DAX40)  
  - Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)  
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management

== Risk & money management ==  
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit  
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”  
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk  
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control

== What subscribers can expect ==  
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart  
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day  
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level  
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics

== Recommended setup ==  
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker  
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance  
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour

== Important risk notice ==  
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.  
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.  
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.

If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.14 19:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.66% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 19:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
