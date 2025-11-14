- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
443
盈利交易:
263 (59.36%)
亏损交易:
180 (40.63%)
最好交易:
397.00 USD
最差交易:
-219.17 USD
毛利:
7 454.26 USD (1 241 900 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 667.11 USD (448 717 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (401.90 USD)
最大连续盈利:
677.54 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
79.04%
最大入金加载:
22.04%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
25
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
2.08
长期交易:
298 (67.27%)
短期交易:
145 (32.73%)
利润因子:
1.32
预期回报:
4.03 USD
平均利润:
28.34 USD
平均损失:
-31.48 USD
最大连续失误:
16 (-286.29 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-397.33 USD (6)
每月增长:
-4.92%
年度预测:
-59.65%
算法交易:
25%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
250.78 USD
最大值:
860.88 USD (20.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
20.60% (860.88 USD)
净值:
9.93% (375.47 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ecn
|135
|GBPUSD.ecn
|106
|XAUUSD.ecn
|74
|US30c
|54
|USTECHc
|38
|BTCUSDT
|9
|AUDUSD.ecn
|7
|USDCHF.ecn
|6
|NZDUSD.ecn
|5
|USDJPY.ecn
|3
|WTIUSD
|3
|USDCAD.ecn
|2
|ETHUSD.p
|1
|
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD.ecn
|-24
|GBPUSD.ecn
|698
|XAUUSD.ecn
|1.1K
|US30c
|181
|USTECHc
|-117
|BTCUSDT
|75
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-20
|USDCHF.ecn
|-22
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-22
|USDJPY.ecn
|-83
|WTIUSD
|61
|USDCAD.ecn
|-7
|ETHUSD.p
|0
|
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD.ecn
|1K
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1.6K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|28K
|US30c
|352K
|USTECHc
|108K
|BTCUSDT
|304K
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-274
|USDCHF.ecn
|-170
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-195
|USDJPY.ecn
|-681
|WTIUSD
|29
|USDCAD.ecn
|128
|ETHUSD.p
|83
|
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +397.00 USD
最差交易: -219 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +401.90 USD
最大连续亏损: -286.29 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 GTCGlobalTrade-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management
This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.
== About the trader ==
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets
- Full-time focus on trading and system development
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)
== Trading style & instruments ==
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading
- Instruments traded:
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- NASDAQ index (NAS100)
- Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)
- German index (GER40 / DAX40)
- Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management
== Risk & money management ==
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control
== What subscribers can expect ==
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics
== Recommended setup ==
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour
== Important risk notice ==
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.
If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.
没有评论
