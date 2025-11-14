- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
565
이익 거래:
330 (58.40%)
손실 거래:
235 (41.59%)
최고의 거래:
397.00 USD
최악의 거래:
-219.17 USD
총 수익:
8 539.47 USD (1 319 874 pips)
총 손실:
-7 143.58 USD (580 051 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (401.90 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
677.54 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.07
거래 활동:
83.11%
최대 입금량:
34.17%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
60
평균 유지 시간:
5 시간
회복 요인:
1.62
롱(주식매수):
361 (63.89%)
숏(주식차입매도):
204 (36.11%)
수익 요인:
1.20
기대수익:
2.47 USD
평균 이익:
25.88 USD
평균 손실:
-30.40 USD
연속 최대 손실:
16 (-286.29 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-397.33 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
-7.06%
연간 예측:
-85.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
25%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
250.78 USD
최대한의:
860.88 USD (20.60%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
20.60% (860.88 USD)
자본금별:
9.93% (375.47 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ecn
|157
|XAUUSD.ecn
|125
|GBPUSD.ecn
|118
|US30c
|68
|USTECHc
|56
|BTCUSDT
|9
|USDCHF.ecn
|7
|AUDUSD.ecn
|7
|NZDUSD.ecn
|5
|WTIUSD
|5
|USDJPY.ecn
|4
|USDCAD.ecn
|2
|ETHUSD.p
|1
|EURGBP.ecn
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD.ecn
|89
|XAUUSD.ecn
|925
|GBPUSD.ecn
|725
|US30c
|-170
|USTECHc
|-17
|BTCUSDT
|75
|USDCHF.ecn
|-43
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-20
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-22
|WTIUSD
|59
|USDJPY.ecn
|-125
|USDCAD.ecn
|-7
|ETHUSD.p
|0
|EURGBP.ecn
|-73
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD.ecn
|1.1K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|30K
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1.6K
|US30c
|289K
|USTECHc
|117K
|BTCUSDT
|304K
|USDCHF.ecn
|-223
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-274
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-195
|WTIUSD
|36
|USDJPY.ecn
|-860
|USDCAD.ecn
|128
|ETHUSD.p
|83
|EURGBP.ecn
|-104
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "GTCGlobalTrade-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management
This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.
== About the trader ==
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets
- Full-time focus on trading and system development
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)
== Trading style & instruments ==
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading
- Instruments traded:
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- NASDAQ index (NAS100)
- Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)
- German index (GER40 / DAX40)
- Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management
== Risk & money management ==
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control
== What subscribers can expect ==
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics
== Recommended setup ==
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour
== Important risk notice ==
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.
If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.
리뷰 없음
