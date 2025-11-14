- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
465
Transacciones Rentables:
276 (59.35%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
189 (40.65%)
Mejor transacción:
397.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-219.17 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
7 638.81 USD (1 258 871 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 805.91 USD (453 195 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (401.90 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
677.54 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Actividad comercial:
79.04%
Carga máxima del depósito:
22.04%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
38
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.13
Transacciones Largas:
318 (68.39%)
Transacciones Cortas:
147 (31.61%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.32
Beneficio Esperado:
3.94 USD
Beneficio medio:
27.68 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-30.72 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
16 (-286.29 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-397.33 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-2.74%
Pronóstico anual:
-33.21%
Trading algorítmico:
25%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
250.78 USD
Máxima:
860.88 USD (20.60%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
20.60% (860.88 USD)
De fondos:
9.93% (375.47 USD)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ecn
|140
|GBPUSD.ecn
|109
|XAUUSD.ecn
|81
|US30c
|55
|USTECHc
|43
|BTCUSDT
|9
|AUDUSD.ecn
|7
|USDCHF.ecn
|6
|NZDUSD.ecn
|5
|WTIUSD
|4
|USDJPY.ecn
|3
|USDCAD.ecn
|2
|ETHUSD.p
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD.ecn
|-72
|GBPUSD.ecn
|749
|XAUUSD.ecn
|1.1K
|US30c
|182
|USTECHc
|-71
|BTCUSDT
|75
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-20
|USDCHF.ecn
|-22
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-22
|WTIUSD
|61
|USDJPY.ecn
|-83
|USDCAD.ecn
|-7
|ETHUSD.p
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD.ecn
|963
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1.8K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|30K
|US30c
|352K
|USTECHc
|118K
|BTCUSDT
|304K
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-274
|USDCHF.ecn
|-170
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-195
|WTIUSD
|33
|USDJPY.ecn
|-681
|USDCAD.ecn
|128
|ETHUSD.p
|83
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +397.00 USD
Peor transacción: -219 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +401.90 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -286.29 USD
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management
This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.
== About the trader ==
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets
- Full-time focus on trading and system development
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)
== Trading style & instruments ==
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading
- Instruments traded:
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- NASDAQ index (NAS100)
- Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)
- German index (GER40 / DAX40)
- Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management
== Risk & money management ==
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control
== What subscribers can expect ==
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics
== Recommended setup ==
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour
== Important risk notice ==
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.
If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.
