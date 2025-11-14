- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
435
Profit Trades:
255 (58.62%)
Loss Trades:
180 (41.38%)
Best trade:
397.00 USD
Worst trade:
-219.17 USD
Gross Profit:
7 332.74 USD (1 235 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 667.11 USD (448 717 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (401.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
677.54 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
77.45%
Max deposit load:
22.04%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.93
Long Trades:
291 (66.90%)
Short Trades:
144 (33.10%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
3.83 USD
Average Profit:
28.76 USD
Average Loss:
-31.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-286.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-397.33 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-7.15%
Annual Forecast:
-86.79%
Algo trading:
25%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
250.78 USD
Maximal:
860.88 USD (20.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.60% (860.88 USD)
By Equity:
9.93% (375.47 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ecn
|132
|GBPUSD.ecn
|106
|XAUUSD.ecn
|70
|US30c
|54
|USTECHc
|37
|BTCUSDT
|9
|AUDUSD.ecn
|7
|USDCHF.ecn
|6
|NZDUSD.ecn
|5
|USDJPY.ecn
|3
|WTIUSD
|3
|USDCAD.ecn
|2
|ETHUSD.p
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.ecn
|-71
|GBPUSD.ecn
|698
|XAUUSD.ecn
|1K
|US30c
|181
|USTECHc
|-144
|BTCUSDT
|75
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-20
|USDCHF.ecn
|-22
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-22
|USDJPY.ecn
|-83
|WTIUSD
|61
|USDCAD.ecn
|-7
|ETHUSD.p
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.ecn
|778
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1.6K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|25K
|US30c
|352K
|USTECHc
|105K
|BTCUSDT
|304K
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-274
|USDCHF.ecn
|-170
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-195
|USDJPY.ecn
|-681
|WTIUSD
|29
|USDCAD.ecn
|128
|ETHUSD.p
|83
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +397.00 USD
Worst trade: -219 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +401.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -286.29 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management
This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.
== About the trader ==
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets
- Full-time focus on trading and system development
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)
== Trading style & instruments ==
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading
- Instruments traded:
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- NASDAQ index (NAS100)
- Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)
- German index (GER40 / DAX40)
- Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management
== Risk & money management ==
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control
== What subscribers can expect ==
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics
== Recommended setup ==
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour
== Important risk notice ==
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.
If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.
No reviews
