シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Alireza Asefpour
Sayed Ali Ordibehesht

Alireza Asefpour

Sayed Ali Ordibehesht
レビュー0件
信頼性
18週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  105  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 92%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:100
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
465
利益トレード:
276 (59.35%)
損失トレード:
189 (40.65%)
ベストトレード:
397.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-219.17 USD
総利益:
7 638.81 USD (1 258 871 pips)
総損失:
-5 805.91 USD (453 195 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (401.90 USD)
最大連続利益:
677.54 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
79.04%
最大入金額:
22.04%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
38
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.13
長いトレード:
318 (68.39%)
短いトレード:
147 (31.61%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.32
期待されたペイオフ:
3.94 USD
平均利益:
27.68 USD
平均損失:
-30.72 USD
最大連続の負け:
16 (-286.29 USD)
最大連続損失:
-397.33 USD (6)
月間成長:
-2.74%
年間予想:
-33.21%
アルゴリズム取引:
25%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
250.78 USD
最大の:
860.88 USD (20.60%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
20.60% (860.88 USD)
エクイティによる:
9.93% (375.47 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD.ecn 140
GBPUSD.ecn 109
XAUUSD.ecn 81
US30c 55
USTECHc 43
BTCUSDT 9
AUDUSD.ecn 7
USDCHF.ecn 6
NZDUSD.ecn 5
WTIUSD 4
USDJPY.ecn 3
USDCAD.ecn 2
ETHUSD.p 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD.ecn -72
GBPUSD.ecn 749
XAUUSD.ecn 1.1K
US30c 182
USTECHc -71
BTCUSDT 75
AUDUSD.ecn -20
USDCHF.ecn -22
NZDUSD.ecn -22
WTIUSD 61
USDJPY.ecn -83
USDCAD.ecn -7
ETHUSD.p 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD.ecn 963
GBPUSD.ecn 1.8K
XAUUSD.ecn 30K
US30c 352K
USTECHc 118K
BTCUSDT 304K
AUDUSD.ecn -274
USDCHF.ecn -170
NZDUSD.ecn -195
WTIUSD 33
USDJPY.ecn -681
USDCAD.ecn 128
ETHUSD.p 83
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +397.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -219 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +401.90 USD
最大連続損失: -286.29 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"GTCGlobalTrade-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management

This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.  
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.

== About the trader ==  
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets  
- Full-time focus on trading and system development  
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)

== Trading style & instruments ==  
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)  
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading  
- Instruments traded:  
  - Gold (XAUUSD)  
  - EURUSD  
  - GBPUSD  
  - NASDAQ index (NAS100)  
  - Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)  
  - Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)  
  - German index (GER40 / DAX40)  
  - Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)  
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management

== Risk & money management ==  
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit  
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”  
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk  
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control

== What subscribers can expect ==  
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart  
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day  
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level  
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics

== Recommended setup ==  
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker  
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance  
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour

== Important risk notice ==  
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.  
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.  
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.

If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.

レビューなし
2025.12.03 10:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.96% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 12:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 19:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.66% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 19:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Alireza Asefpour
105 USD/月
92%
0
0
USD
3.8K
USD
18
25%
465
59%
79%
1.31
3.94
USD
21%
1:100
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください