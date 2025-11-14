- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
465
利益トレード:
276 (59.35%)
損失トレード:
189 (40.65%)
ベストトレード:
397.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-219.17 USD
総利益:
7 638.81 USD (1 258 871 pips)
総損失:
-5 805.91 USD (453 195 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (401.90 USD)
最大連続利益:
677.54 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
79.04%
最大入金額:
22.04%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
38
平均保有時間:
5 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.13
長いトレード:
318 (68.39%)
短いトレード:
147 (31.61%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.32
期待されたペイオフ:
3.94 USD
平均利益:
27.68 USD
平均損失:
-30.72 USD
最大連続の負け:
16 (-286.29 USD)
最大連続損失:
-397.33 USD (6)
月間成長:
-2.74%
年間予想:
-33.21%
アルゴリズム取引:
25%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
250.78 USD
最大の:
860.88 USD (20.60%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
20.60% (860.88 USD)
エクイティによる:
9.93% (375.47 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ecn
|140
|GBPUSD.ecn
|109
|XAUUSD.ecn
|81
|US30c
|55
|USTECHc
|43
|BTCUSDT
|9
|AUDUSD.ecn
|7
|USDCHF.ecn
|6
|NZDUSD.ecn
|5
|WTIUSD
|4
|USDJPY.ecn
|3
|USDCAD.ecn
|2
|ETHUSD.p
|1
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|EURUSD.ecn
|-72
|GBPUSD.ecn
|749
|XAUUSD.ecn
|1.1K
|US30c
|182
|USTECHc
|-71
|BTCUSDT
|75
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-20
|USDCHF.ecn
|-22
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-22
|WTIUSD
|61
|USDJPY.ecn
|-83
|USDCAD.ecn
|-7
|ETHUSD.p
|0
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|EURUSD.ecn
|963
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1.8K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|30K
|US30c
|352K
|USTECHc
|118K
|BTCUSDT
|304K
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-274
|USDCHF.ecn
|-170
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-195
|WTIUSD
|33
|USDJPY.ecn
|-681
|USDCAD.ecn
|128
|ETHUSD.p
|83
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +397.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -219 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +401.90 USD
最大連続損失: -286.29 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"GTCGlobalTrade-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management
This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.
== About the trader ==
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets
- Full-time focus on trading and system development
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)
== Trading style & instruments ==
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading
- Instruments traded:
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- NASDAQ index (NAS100)
- Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)
- German index (GER40 / DAX40)
- Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management
== Risk & money management ==
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control
== What subscribers can expect ==
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics
== Recommended setup ==
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour
== Important risk notice ==
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.
If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.
レビューなし
