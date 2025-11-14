SignauxSections
Sayed Ali Ordibehesht

Alireza Asefpour

Sayed Ali Ordibehesht
0 avis
Fiabilité
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 105 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 69%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
281
Bénéfice trades:
149 (53.02%)
Perte trades:
132 (46.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
397.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-219.17 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 467.30 USD (491 218 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 082.74 USD (290 866 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (401.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
677.54 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.21%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.58
Longs trades:
193 (68.68%)
Courts trades:
88 (31.32%)
Facteur de profit:
1.45
Rendement attendu:
4.93 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
29.98 USD
Perte moyenne:
-23.35 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-286.29 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-292.13 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
63.45%
Algo trading:
22%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
250.78 USD
Maximal:
387.23 USD (18.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.12% (387.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD.ecn 95
GBPUSD.ecn 72
XAUUSD.ecn 49
US30c 27
USTECHc 16
AUDUSD.ecn 6
USDCHF.ecn 4
NZDUSD.ecn 4
BTCUSDT 3
USDCAD.ecn 2
USDJPY.ecn 2
WTIUSD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.ecn -22
GBPUSD.ecn 624
XAUUSD.ecn 791
US30c -240
USTECHc 181
AUDUSD.ecn -9
USDCHF.ecn -33
NZDUSD.ecn 41
BTCUSDT -1
USDCAD.ecn -7
USDJPY.ecn -3
WTIUSD 62
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.ecn -241
GBPUSD.ecn 1.2K
XAUUSD.ecn 405
US30c 55K
USTECHc 146K
AUDUSD.ecn -272
USDCHF.ecn -199
NZDUSD.ecn -105
BTCUSDT -2.1K
USDCAD.ecn 128
USDJPY.ecn -369
WTIUSD 28
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +397.00 USD
Pire transaction: -219 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +401.90 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -286.29 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management

This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.  
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.

== About the trader ==  
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets  
- Full-time focus on trading and system development  
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)

== Trading style & instruments ==  
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)  
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading  
- Instruments traded:  
  - Gold (XAUUSD)  
  - EURUSD  
  - GBPUSD  
  - NASDAQ index (NAS100)  
  - Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)  
  - Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)  
  - German index (GER40 / DAX40)  
  - Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)  
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management

== Risk & money management ==  
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit  
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”  
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk  
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control

== What subscribers can expect ==  
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart  
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day  
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level  
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics

== Recommended setup ==  
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker  
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance  
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour

== Important risk notice ==  
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.  
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.  
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.

If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.

Aucun avis
2025.11.14 19:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.66% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 19:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Alireza Asefpour
105 USD par mois
69%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
12
22%
281
53%
100%
1.44
4.93
USD
18%
1:100
Copier

