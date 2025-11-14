- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
465
Negociações com lucro:
276 (59.35%)
Negociações com perda:
189 (40.65%)
Melhor negociação:
397.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-219.17 USD
Lucro bruto:
7 638.81 USD (1 258 871 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5 805.91 USD (453 195 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (401.90 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
677.54 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
79.04%
Depósito máximo carregado:
22.04%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
38
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.13
Negociações longas:
318 (68.39%)
Negociações curtas:
147 (31.61%)
Fator de lucro:
1.32
Valor esperado:
3.94 USD
Lucro médio:
27.68 USD
Perda média:
-30.72 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
16 (-286.29 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-397.33 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-2.74%
Previsão anual:
-33.21%
Algotrading:
25%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
250.78 USD
Máximo:
860.88 USD (20.60%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
20.60% (860.88 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.93% (375.47 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.ecn
|140
|GBPUSD.ecn
|109
|XAUUSD.ecn
|81
|US30c
|55
|USTECHc
|43
|BTCUSDT
|9
|AUDUSD.ecn
|7
|USDCHF.ecn
|6
|NZDUSD.ecn
|5
|WTIUSD
|4
|USDJPY.ecn
|3
|USDCAD.ecn
|2
|ETHUSD.p
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURUSD.ecn
|-72
|GBPUSD.ecn
|749
|XAUUSD.ecn
|1.1K
|US30c
|182
|USTECHc
|-71
|BTCUSDT
|75
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-20
|USDCHF.ecn
|-22
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-22
|WTIUSD
|61
|USDJPY.ecn
|-83
|USDCAD.ecn
|-7
|ETHUSD.p
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURUSD.ecn
|963
|GBPUSD.ecn
|1.8K
|XAUUSD.ecn
|30K
|US30c
|352K
|USTECHc
|118K
|BTCUSDT
|304K
|AUDUSD.ecn
|-274
|USDCHF.ecn
|-170
|NZDUSD.ecn
|-195
|WTIUSD
|33
|USDJPY.ecn
|-681
|USDCAD.ecn
|128
|ETHUSD.p
|83
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +397.00 USD
Pior negociação: -219 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +401.90 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -286.29 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management
This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.
== About the trader ==
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets
- Full-time focus on trading and system development
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)
== Trading style & instruments ==
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading
- Instruments traded:
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- NASDAQ index (NAS100)
- Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)
- Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)
- German index (GER40 / DAX40)
- Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management
== Risk & money management ==
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control
== What subscribers can expect ==
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics
== Recommended setup ==
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour
== Important risk notice ==
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.
If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
105 USD por mês
92%
0
0
USD
USD
3.8K
USD
USD
18
25%
465
59%
79%
1.31
3.94
USD
USD
21%
1:100