Sayed Ali Ordibehesht

Alireza Asefpour

Sayed Ali Ordibehesht
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
18 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 105 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 92%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:100
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
465
Negociações com lucro:
276 (59.35%)
Negociações com perda:
189 (40.65%)
Melhor negociação:
397.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-219.17 USD
Lucro bruto:
7 638.81 USD (1 258 871 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5 805.91 USD (453 195 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (401.90 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
677.54 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.10
Atividade de negociação:
79.04%
Depósito máximo carregado:
22.04%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
38
Tempo médio de espera:
5 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.13
Negociações longas:
318 (68.39%)
Negociações curtas:
147 (31.61%)
Fator de lucro:
1.32
Valor esperado:
3.94 USD
Lucro médio:
27.68 USD
Perda média:
-30.72 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
16 (-286.29 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-397.33 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-2.74%
Previsão anual:
-33.21%
Algotrading:
25%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
250.78 USD
Máximo:
860.88 USD (20.60%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
20.60% (860.88 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
9.93% (375.47 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD.ecn 140
GBPUSD.ecn 109
XAUUSD.ecn 81
US30c 55
USTECHc 43
BTCUSDT 9
AUDUSD.ecn 7
USDCHF.ecn 6
NZDUSD.ecn 5
WTIUSD 4
USDJPY.ecn 3
USDCAD.ecn 2
ETHUSD.p 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD.ecn -72
GBPUSD.ecn 749
XAUUSD.ecn 1.1K
US30c 182
USTECHc -71
BTCUSDT 75
AUDUSD.ecn -20
USDCHF.ecn -22
NZDUSD.ecn -22
WTIUSD 61
USDJPY.ecn -83
USDCAD.ecn -7
ETHUSD.p 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD.ecn 963
GBPUSD.ecn 1.8K
XAUUSD.ecn 30K
US30c 352K
USTECHc 118K
BTCUSDT 304K
AUDUSD.ecn -274
USDCHF.ecn -170
NZDUSD.ecn -195
WTIUSD 33
USDJPY.ecn -681
USDCAD.ecn 128
ETHUSD.p 83
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +397.00 USD
Pior negociação: -219 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +401.90 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -286.29 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Professional MetaTrader 5 Copy Trading Signal with Strict Risk Management

This is a MetaTrader 5 **copy trading signal** for traders who want controlled risk and transparent execution.  
All trades are executed on a real account and can be copied automatically to your MT5 terminal.

== About the trader ==  
- 8+ years of active trading experience in the Forex & CFD markets  
- Full-time focus on trading and system development  
- All trades are executed using my own in-house risk-management Expert Advisor **EA PRO Risk Panel** (published on the MQL5 Market)

== Trading style & instruments ==  
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)  
- Style: intraday and short-term swing trading  
- Instruments traded:  
  - Gold (XAUUSD)  
  - EURUSD  
  - GBPUSD  
  - NASDAQ index (NAS100)  
  - Dow Jones index (US30 / Dow)  
  - Crude Oil (WTI/Brent)  
  - German index (GER40 / DAX40)  
  - Very occasional positions on Bitcoin (BTCUSD)  
- Approach: price action, key levels, market structure and momentum, combined with strict risk and money management

== Risk & money management ==  
- Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit  
- No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, no “account gambling”  
- Risk per trade is calculated automatically by **EA PRO Risk Panel**, based on account balance, stop-loss distance and the selected percentage risk  
- I avoid over-trading and keep overall account drawdown under strict control

== What subscribers can expect ==  
- Clear entries and exits visible directly on the MT5 chart  
- A limited number of high-quality setups rather than random trades all day  
- Reasonable drawdowns relative to the chosen risk level  
- Full transparency: all open and closed positions can be monitored through the MQL5 signal statistics

== Recommended setup ==  
- Account type: ECN / low-spread MT5 account with a reliable broker  
- Capital: choose a deposit that fits your personal risk tolerance  
- Copying mode: start with the default or a conservative risk setting and increase only after you are comfortable with the signal behaviour

== Important risk notice ==  
Trading Forex, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies involves a high level of risk.  
Past performance does not guarantee future results and there is no guarantee of profit.  
Only invest money you can afford to lose and monitor the signal regularly.

If you are looking for a disciplined **MT5 Forex, Gold, NASDAQ, Dow, Oil and GER40 copy trading signal** with a strong focus on **risk management using EA PRO Risk Panel**, this signal is designed for you.

Sem comentários
2025.12.03 10:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.96% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 18:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 13:12
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 12:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 19:40
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.66% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 19:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Alireza Asefpour
105 USD por mês
92%
0
0
USD
3.8K
USD
18
25%
465
59%
79%
1.31
3.94
USD
21%
1:100
Copiar

