Thanh Huong Phan

GoldFlare

Thanh Huong Phan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
45 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 104%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
159
Gewinntrades:
116 (72.95%)
Verlusttrades:
43 (27.04%)
Bester Trade:
77.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-32.83 USD
Bruttoprofit:
992.04 USD (41 954 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (176.92 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
195.44 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
6.81
Long-Positionen:
132 (83.02%)
Short-Positionen:
27 (16.98%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.47
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-9.34 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-86.74 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-86.74 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.72%
Jahresprognose:
32.97%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.99 USD
Maximaler:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.94% (79.17 USD)
Kapital:
0.89% (9.82 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 159
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 590
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +77.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -33 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 18
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +176.92 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -86.74 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live08" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
1.66 × 29
Tickmill-Live02
1.66 × 1912
CLMarkets02-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.64 × 1154
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
2.65 × 3344
Tickmill-Live08
2.97 × 450
ICMarketsSC-Live07
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
3.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live19
3.22 × 128
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.63 × 19
noch 29 ...
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 06:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 06:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 17:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
