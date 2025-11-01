- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
159
Gewinntrades:
116 (72.95%)
Verlusttrades:
43 (27.04%)
Bester Trade:
77.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-32.83 USD
Bruttoprofit:
992.04 USD (41 954 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
24 (176.92 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
195.44 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading-Aktivität:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
6.81
Long-Positionen:
132 (83.02%)
Short-Positionen:
27 (16.98%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.47
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.71 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.55 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-9.34 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-86.74 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-86.74 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.72%
Jahresprognose:
32.97%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.99 USD
Maximaler:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.94% (79.17 USD)
Kapital:
0.89% (9.82 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|159
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|590
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +77.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -33 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 18
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +176.92 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -86.74 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live08" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.66 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.66 × 1912
|
CLMarkets02-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.64 × 1154
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|2.65 × 3344
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.97 × 450
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|3.22 × 128
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.63 × 19
noch 29 ...
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
Keine Bewertungen
