SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GoldFlare
Thanh Huong Phan

GoldFlare

Thanh Huong Phan
0 reviews
Reliability
44 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 104%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
115 (72.78%)
Loss Trades:
43 (27.22%)
Best trade:
77.92 USD
Worst trade:
-32.83 USD
Gross Profit:
988.24 USD (41 759 pips)
Gross Loss:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (173.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195.44 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.76
Long Trades:
131 (82.91%)
Short Trades:
27 (17.09%)
Profit Factor:
2.46
Expected Payoff:
3.71 USD
Average Profit:
8.59 USD
Average Loss:
-9.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-86.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-86.74 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.74%
Annual Forecast:
33.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.99 USD
Maximal:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.94% (79.17 USD)
By Equity:
0.89% (9.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 158
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 587
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.92 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.12 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -86.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
1.66 × 29
Tickmill-Live02
1.66 × 1912
CLMarkets02-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.64 × 1154
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
2.65 × 3344
Tickmill-Live08
2.97 × 450
ICMarketsSC-Live07
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
3.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live19
3.22 × 128
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.63 × 19
29 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
No reviews
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 06:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 06:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 17:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldFlare
30 USD per month
104%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
44
100%
158
72%
0%
2.46
3.71
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.