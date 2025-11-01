- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
115 (72.78%)
Loss Trades:
43 (27.22%)
Best trade:
77.92 USD
Worst trade:
-32.83 USD
Gross Profit:
988.24 USD (41 759 pips)
Gross Loss:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (173.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
195.44 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
1.60%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.76
Long Trades:
131 (82.91%)
Short Trades:
27 (17.09%)
Profit Factor:
2.46
Expected Payoff:
3.71 USD
Average Profit:
8.59 USD
Average Loss:
-9.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-86.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-86.74 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.74%
Annual Forecast:
33.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.99 USD
Maximal:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.94% (79.17 USD)
By Equity:
0.89% (9.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|158
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|587
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.66 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.66 × 1912
|
CLMarkets02-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.64 × 1154
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|2.65 × 3344
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.97 × 450
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|3.22 × 128
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.63 × 19
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
