- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
163
이익 거래:
120 (73.61%)
손실 거래:
43 (26.38%)
최고의 거래:
77.92 USD
최악의 거래:
-32.83 USD
총 수익:
1 007.86 USD (42 766 pips)
총 손실:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
28 (192.74 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
195.44 USD (18)
샤프 비율:
0.26
거래 활동:
0.06%
최대 입금량:
1.60%
최근 거래:
41 분 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
6.99
롱(주식매수):
136 (83.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
27 (16.56%)
수익 요인:
2.51
기대수익:
3.72 USD
평균 이익:
8.40 USD
평균 손실:
-9.34 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-86.74 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-86.74 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
4.15%
연간 예측:
50.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
5.99 USD
최대한의:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.94% (79.17 USD)
자본금별:
0.89% (9.82 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|163
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|606
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|15K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +77.92 USD
최악의 거래: -33 USD
연속 최대 이익: 18
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +192.74 USD
연속 최대 손실: -86.74 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live08"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.66 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.66 × 1912
|
CLMarkets02-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.64 × 1154
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|2.65 × 3344
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.97 × 450
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|3.22 × 128
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.63 × 19
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
107%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
46
100%
163
73%
0%
2.50
3.72
USD
USD
15%
1:500