Thanh Huong Phan

GoldFlare

Thanh Huong Phan
0 리뷰
안정성
46
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 107%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
163
이익 거래:
120 (73.61%)
손실 거래:
43 (26.38%)
최고의 거래:
77.92 USD
최악의 거래:
-32.83 USD
총 수익:
1 007.86 USD (42 766 pips)
총 손실:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
28 (192.74 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
195.44 USD (18)
샤프 비율:
0.26
거래 활동:
0.06%
최대 입금량:
1.60%
최근 거래:
41 분 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
6.99
롱(주식매수):
136 (83.44%)
숏(주식차입매도):
27 (16.56%)
수익 요인:
2.51
기대수익:
3.72 USD
평균 이익:
8.40 USD
평균 손실:
-9.34 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-86.74 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-86.74 USD (5)
월별 성장률:
4.15%
연간 예측:
50.41%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
5.99 USD
최대한의:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.94% (79.17 USD)
자본금별:
0.89% (9.82 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 163
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 606
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 15K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +77.92 USD
최악의 거래: -33 USD
연속 최대 이익: 18
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +192.74 USD
연속 최대 손실: -86.74 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live08"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
1.66 × 29
Tickmill-Live02
1.66 × 1912
CLMarkets02-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.64 × 1154
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
2.65 × 3344
Tickmill-Live08
2.97 × 450
ICMarketsSC-Live07
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
3.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live19
3.22 × 128
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.63 × 19
29 더...
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 20:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 06:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 06:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 17:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
GoldFlare
월별 30 USD
107%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
46
100%
163
73%
0%
2.50
3.72
USD
15%
1:500
복제

