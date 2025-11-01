- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
147
Bénéfice trades:
104 (70.74%)
Perte trades:
43 (29.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
77.92 USD
Pire transaction:
-32.83 USD
Bénéfice brut:
943.62 USD (39 469 pips)
Perte brute:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (195.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
195.44 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.25
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.25
Longs trades:
124 (84.35%)
Courts trades:
23 (15.65%)
Facteur de profit:
2.35
Rendement attendu:
3.69 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.07 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-86.74 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-86.74 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.16%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.99 USD
Maximal:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|147
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|542
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +77.92 USD
Pire transaction: -33 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +195.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -86.74 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live08" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.66 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.66 × 1912
|
CLMarkets02-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.64 × 1154
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|2.65 × 3344
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.97 × 450
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|3.22 × 128
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.63 × 19
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
