💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**

GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.

It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.

🔹 **Smart Features:**

* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)

* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD

* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot

* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure

* Automatic drawdown protection and order management

🎯 **Goal:**

To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.