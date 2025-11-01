- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
147
Profit Trade:
104 (70.74%)
Loss Trade:
43 (29.25%)
Best Trade:
77.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-32.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
943.62 USD (39 469 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (195.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
195.44 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
6 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.25
Long Trade:
124 (84.35%)
Short Trade:
23 (15.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.35
Profitto previsto:
3.69 USD
Profitto medio:
9.07 USD
Perdita media:
-9.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-86.74 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-86.74 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
10.16%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.99 USD
Massimale:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|147
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|542
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +77.92 USD
Worst Trade: -33 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +195.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -86.74 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live08" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.66 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.66 × 1912
|
CLMarkets02-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.64 × 1154
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|2.65 × 3344
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.97 × 450
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|3.22 × 128
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.63 × 19
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
