Thanh Huong Phan

GoldFlare

Thanh Huong Phan
0 recensioni
37 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
147
Profit Trade:
104 (70.74%)
Loss Trade:
43 (29.25%)
Best Trade:
77.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-32.83 USD
Profitto lordo:
943.62 USD (39 469 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (195.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
195.44 USD (18)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
6 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.25
Long Trade:
124 (84.35%)
Short Trade:
23 (15.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.35
Profitto previsto:
3.69 USD
Profitto medio:
9.07 USD
Perdita media:
-9.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-86.74 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-86.74 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
10.16%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5.99 USD
Massimale:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 147
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 542
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 12K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +77.92 USD
Worst Trade: -33 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 18
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +195.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -86.74 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live08" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
1.66 × 29
Tickmill-Live02
1.66 × 1912
CLMarkets02-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.64 × 1154
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
2.65 × 3344
Tickmill-Live08
2.97 × 450
ICMarketsSC-Live07
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
3.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live19
3.22 × 128
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.63 × 19
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
Non ci sono recensioni
