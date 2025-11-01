SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / GoldFlare
Thanh Huong Phan

GoldFlare

Thanh Huong Phan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
44 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 104%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
158
Negociações com lucro:
115 (72.78%)
Negociações com perda:
43 (27.22%)
Melhor negociação:
77.92 USD
Pior negociação:
-32.83 USD
Lucro bruto:
988.24 USD (41 759 pips)
Perda bruta:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (173.12 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
195.44 USD (18)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.25
Atividade de negociação:
0.06%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.60%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.76
Negociações longas:
131 (82.91%)
Negociações curtas:
27 (17.09%)
Fator de lucro:
2.46
Valor esperado:
3.71 USD
Lucro médio:
8.59 USD
Perda média:
-9.34 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-86.74 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-86.74 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
2.74%
Previsão anual:
33.29%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
5.99 USD
Máximo:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.94% (79.17 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.89% (9.82 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 158
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 587
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +77.92 USD
Pior negociação: -33 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +173.12 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -86.74 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live08" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
1.66 × 29
Tickmill-Live02
1.66 × 1912
CLMarkets02-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 127
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.64 × 1154
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
2.65 × 3344
Tickmill-Live08
2.97 × 450
ICMarketsSC-Live07
3.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
3.17 × 6
ICMarkets-Live19
3.22 × 128
Alpari-Pro.ECN
3.63 × 19
29 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
Sem comentários
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.09 06:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 06:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 06:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 03:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 17:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 08:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 07:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
GoldFlare
30 USD por mês
104%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
44
100%
158
72%
0%
2.46
3.71
USD
15%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.