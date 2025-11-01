- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
158
Negociações com lucro:
115 (72.78%)
Negociações com perda:
43 (27.22%)
Melhor negociação:
77.92 USD
Pior negociação:
-32.83 USD
Lucro bruto:
988.24 USD (41 759 pips)
Perda bruta:
-401.69 USD (27 919 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
23 (173.12 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
195.44 USD (18)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.25
Atividade de negociação:
0.06%
Depósito máximo carregado:
1.60%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
6.76
Negociações longas:
131 (82.91%)
Negociações curtas:
27 (17.09%)
Fator de lucro:
2.46
Valor esperado:
3.71 USD
Lucro médio:
8.59 USD
Perda média:
-9.34 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-86.74 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-86.74 USD (5)
Crescimento mensal:
2.74%
Previsão anual:
33.29%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
5.99 USD
Máximo:
86.74 USD (11.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
14.94% (79.17 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.89% (9.82 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|158
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|587
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +77.92 USD
Pior negociação: -33 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 5
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +173.12 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -86.74 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live08" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|1.66 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.66 × 1912
|
CLMarkets02-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.64 × 1154
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|2.65 × 3344
|
Tickmill-Live08
|2.97 × 450
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|3.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|3.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|3.22 × 128
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|3.63 × 19
29 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
💎 **GoldFlare EA – Advanced Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD)**
GoldFlare EA is an advanced automated trading system designed specifically for gold.
It combines **RSI, MACD, and Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages** to identify reliable buy/sell opportunities and confirm market direction with high precision.
🔹 **Smart Features:**
* Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (M15–H4)
* Dual confirmation with RSI + MACD
* 3 adjustable risk modes: Safe / HighRisk / FixedLot
* Intelligent Martingale progression with total-profit closure
* Automatic drawdown protection and order management
🎯 **Goal:**
To help traders **automate gold trading**, reduce emotional decisions, and grow profits safely and steadily.
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
104%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
44
100%
158
72%
0%
2.46
3.71
USD
USD
15%
1:500