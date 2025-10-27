SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / TFB SC 083
Wong Sze Wai

TFB SC 083

Wong Sze Wai
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
38 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 98%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
518
Gewinntrades:
374 (72.20%)
Verlusttrades:
144 (27.80%)
Bester Trade:
525.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-633.13 USD
Bruttoprofit:
12 726.12 USD (136 133 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 513.43 USD (113 527 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (496.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
951.51 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
74.11%
Max deposit load:
21.88%
Letzter Trade:
3 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
158
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
7.35
Long-Positionen:
253 (48.84%)
Short-Positionen:
265 (51.16%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.69
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
10.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
34.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-52.18 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-27.43 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-633.13 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.14%
Jahresprognose:
135.15%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
111.56 USD
Maximaler:
709.21 USD (14.23%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.93% (113.68 USD)
Kapital:
38.17% (3 228.72 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPNZD 145
XAUUSD. 125
GBPAUD 101
NZDJPY 71
EURAUD 53
GBPJPY 5
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 3
AUDUSD 3
USDCAD 3
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 2
EURJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 2.3K
XAUUSD. 68
GBPAUD 2K
NZDJPY 335
EURAUD 562
GBPJPY -9
USDJPY 2
EURGBP -5
AUDUSD -2
USDCAD 0
GBPUSD -2
EURUSD -4
EURJPY 5
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 4.9K
XAUUSD. 11K
GBPAUD 36
NZDJPY 1.4K
EURAUD 4.3K
GBPJPY -626
USDJPY 1.6K
EURGBP -70
AUDUSD -21
USDCAD -29
GBPUSD -63
EURUSD -102
EURJPY 217
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +525.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -633 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +496.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -27.43 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 53
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.57 × 183
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.01 × 262
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.21 × 243
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.22 × 686
VantageInternational-Live 8
1.38 × 541
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.59 × 218
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.80 × 44
VantageInternational-Live 9
2.42 × 12
LiteFinance-ECN.com
3.43 × 7
Keine Bewertungen
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 15:52
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 13:43
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
TFB SC 083
30 USD pro Monat
98%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
38
0%
518
72%
74%
1.69
10.06
USD
38%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.