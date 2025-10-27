- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
518
Gewinntrades:
374 (72.20%)
Verlusttrades:
144 (27.80%)
Bester Trade:
525.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-633.13 USD
Bruttoprofit:
12 726.12 USD (136 133 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 513.43 USD (113 527 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
17 (496.76 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
951.51 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading-Aktivität:
74.11%
Max deposit load:
21.88%
Letzter Trade:
3 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
158
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
16 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
7.35
Long-Positionen:
253 (48.84%)
Short-Positionen:
265 (51.16%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.69
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
10.06 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
34.03 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-52.18 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-27.43 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-633.13 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.14%
Jahresprognose:
135.15%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
111.56 USD
Maximaler:
709.21 USD (14.23%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.93% (113.68 USD)
Kapital:
38.17% (3 228.72 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|145
|XAUUSD.
|125
|GBPAUD
|101
|NZDJPY
|71
|EURAUD
|53
|GBPJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|2.3K
|XAUUSD.
|68
|GBPAUD
|2K
|NZDJPY
|335
|EURAUD
|562
|GBPJPY
|-9
|USDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|-5
|AUDUSD
|-2
|USDCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|-2
|EURUSD
|-4
|EURJPY
|5
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|4.9K
|XAUUSD.
|11K
|GBPAUD
|36
|NZDJPY
|1.4K
|EURAUD
|4.3K
|GBPJPY
|-626
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|EURGBP
|-70
|AUDUSD
|-21
|USDCAD
|-29
|GBPUSD
|-63
|EURUSD
|-102
|EURJPY
|217
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +525.64 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -633 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +496.76 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -27.43 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 53
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.57 × 183
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.01 × 262
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.21 × 243
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.22 × 686
VantageInternational-Live 8
|1.38 × 541
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.59 × 218
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.80 × 44
VantageInternational-Live 9
|2.42 × 12
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
