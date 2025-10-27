- Growth
Trades:
391
Profit Trades:
291 (74.42%)
Loss Trades:
100 (25.58%)
Best trade:
525.64 USD
Worst trade:
-633.13 USD
Gross Profit:
12 038.37 USD (69 202 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 977.39 USD (60 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (496.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
951.51 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
77.47%
Max deposit load:
21.88%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.14
Long Trades:
191 (48.85%)
Short Trades:
200 (51.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
12.94 USD
Average Profit:
41.37 USD
Average Loss:
-69.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-27.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-633.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.57%
Annual Forecast:
164.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
111.56 USD
Maximal:
709.21 USD (14.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.93% (113.68 USD)
By Equity:
38.17% (3 228.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|144
|GBPAUD
|101
|NZDJPY
|69
|EURAUD
|53
|GBPJPY
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|EURGBP
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|XAUUSD.
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|2.3K
|GBPAUD
|2K
|NZDJPY
|312
|EURAUD
|562
|GBPJPY
|-9
|USDJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|-5
|AUDUSD
|-2
|USDCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|-2
|XAUUSD.
|-65
|EURJPY
|5
|EURUSD
|-4
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|5K
|GBPAUD
|36
|NZDJPY
|1.3K
|EURAUD
|4.3K
|GBPJPY
|-626
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|EURGBP
|-70
|AUDUSD
|-21
|USDCAD
|-29
|GBPUSD
|-63
|XAUUSD.
|-2.2K
|EURJPY
|217
|EURUSD
|-107
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Best trade: +525.64 USD
Worst trade: -633 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +496.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.36 × 11
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.57 × 183
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|1.01 × 262
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|1.21 × 243
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|1.24 × 661
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|1.38 × 541
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|1.59 × 218
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.80 × 44
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|2.42 × 12
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|3.43 × 7
