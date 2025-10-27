SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TFB SC 083
Wong Sze Wai

TFB SC 083

Wong Sze Wai
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 95%
VantageInternational-Live 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
391
Profit Trades:
291 (74.42%)
Loss Trades:
100 (25.58%)
Best trade:
525.64 USD
Worst trade:
-633.13 USD
Gross Profit:
12 038.37 USD (69 202 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 977.39 USD (60 040 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (496.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
951.51 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
77.47%
Max deposit load:
21.88%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.14
Long Trades:
191 (48.85%)
Short Trades:
200 (51.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
12.94 USD
Average Profit:
41.37 USD
Average Loss:
-69.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-27.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-633.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
13.57%
Annual Forecast:
164.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
111.56 USD
Maximal:
709.21 USD (14.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.93% (113.68 USD)
By Equity:
38.17% (3 228.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 144
GBPAUD 101
NZDJPY 69
EURAUD 53
GBPJPY 5
USDJPY 4
EURGBP 3
AUDUSD 3
USDCAD 3
GBPUSD 2
XAUUSD. 2
EURJPY 1
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 2.3K
GBPAUD 2K
NZDJPY 312
EURAUD 562
GBPJPY -9
USDJPY 2
EURGBP -5
AUDUSD -2
USDCAD 0
GBPUSD -2
XAUUSD. -65
EURJPY 5
EURUSD -4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 5K
GBPAUD 36
NZDJPY 1.3K
EURAUD 4.3K
GBPJPY -626
USDJPY 1.6K
EURGBP -70
AUDUSD -21
USDCAD -29
GBPUSD -63
XAUUSD. -2.2K
EURJPY 217
EURUSD -107
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +525.64 USD
Worst trade: -633 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +496.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 53
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.36 × 11
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.57 × 183
VantageInternational-Live 18
1.01 × 262
VantageInternational-Live 2
1.21 × 243
GoMarkets-Real 10
1.24 × 661
VantageInternational-Live 8
1.38 × 541
VantageInternational-Live 11
1.59 × 218
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.80 × 44
VantageInternational-Live 9
2.42 × 12
LiteFinance-ECN.com
3.43 × 7
No reviews
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 15:52
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 13:43
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
