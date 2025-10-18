- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
73
Gewinntrades:
30 (41.09%)
Verlusttrades:
43 (58.90%)
Bester Trade:
1 656.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-925.98 USD
Bruttoprofit:
27 989.98 USD (120 034 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-23 998.13 USD (85 415 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (3 304.49 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 766.87 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
24.55%
Max deposit load:
5.52%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.80
Long-Positionen:
53 (72.60%)
Short-Positionen:
20 (27.40%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
54.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
933.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-558.10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-4 659.90 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 659.90 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.88%
Jahresprognose:
47.13%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
117.09 USD
Maximaler:
5 007.64 USD (41.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
22.16% (4 659.90 USD)
Kapital:
4.50% (773.60 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|72
|GBPUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4K
|GBPUSD
|-9
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|35K
|GBPUSD
|-845
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 656.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -926 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3 304.49 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4 659.90 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "MaxrichGroup-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
noch 269 ...Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
GGWP is a manual breakout-following strategy for XAUUSD.
Trades on H4 and H1, based on support, resistance, and momentum confirmation.
Uses pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) with a fixed 1:2 risk/reward.
No automation, no martingale, no grid — just structure and discipline.
GGWP — your best second opinion.
Trades on H4 and H1, based on support, resistance, and momentum confirmation.
Uses pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) with a fixed 1:2 risk/reward.
No automation, no martingale, no grid — just structure and discipline.
GGWP — your best second opinion.
$30/month won't make you poor
Keine Bewertungen
to moderator i have fixed SL/TP in pips so judging it by growth is not a proper way to measure
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
38%
0
0
USD
USD
29K
USD
USD
17
0%
73
41%
25%
1.16
54.68
USD
USD
22%
1:50