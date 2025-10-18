SignaleKategorien
Alan Anggarakusuma

GGWP

Alan Anggarakusuma
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
17 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 38%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
73
Gewinntrades:
30 (41.09%)
Verlusttrades:
43 (58.90%)
Bester Trade:
1 656.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-925.98 USD
Bruttoprofit:
27 989.98 USD (120 034 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-23 998.13 USD (85 415 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
5 (3 304.49 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
4 766.87 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
24.55%
Max deposit load:
5.52%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
10 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.80
Long-Positionen:
53 (72.60%)
Short-Positionen:
20 (27.40%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
54.68 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
933.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-558.10 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-4 659.90 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 659.90 USD (7)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.88%
Jahresprognose:
47.13%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
117.09 USD
Maximaler:
5 007.64 USD (41.60%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
22.16% (4 659.90 USD)
Kapital:
4.50% (773.60 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 72
GBPUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4K
GBPUSD -9
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 35K
GBPUSD -845
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 656.00 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -926 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 7
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3 304.49 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4 659.90 USD

GGWP is a manual breakout-following strategy for XAUUSD.
Trades on H4 and H1, based on support, resistance, and momentum confirmation.
Uses pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) with a fixed 1:2 risk/reward.
No automation, no martingale, no grid — just structure and discipline.
GGWP — your best second opinion.





$30/month won't make you poor

Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.21 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 05:14 2025.10.29 05:14:10  

to moderator i have fixed SL/TP in pips so judging it by growth is not a proper way to measure

2025.10.29 02:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 07:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.18 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.18 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.