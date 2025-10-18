- Growth
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
30 (42.25%)
Loss Trades:
41 (57.75%)
Best trade:
1 656.00 USD
Worst trade:
-925.98 USD
Gross Profit:
27 989.98 USD (120 034 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 382.13 USD (81 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 304.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 766.87 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
24.55%
Max deposit load:
5.52%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.12
Long Trades:
51 (71.83%)
Short Trades:
20 (28.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
78.98 USD
Average Profit:
933.00 USD
Average Loss:
-545.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-4 659.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 659.90 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
6.28%
Annual Forecast:
76.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.09 USD
Maximal:
5 007.64 USD (41.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.16% (4 659.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.50% (773.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|70
|GBPUSD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.6K
|GBPUSD
|-9
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|GBPUSD
|-845
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 656.00 USD
Worst trade: -926 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 304.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 659.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
GGWP is a manual breakout-following strategy for XAUUSD.
Trades on H4 and H1, based on support, resistance, and momentum confirmation.
Uses pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) with a fixed 1:2 risk/reward.
No automation, no martingale, no grid — just structure and discipline.
GGWP — your best second opinion.
$30/month won't make you poor
No reviews
to moderator i have fixed SL/TP in pips so judging it by growth is not a proper way to measure
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
USD
30K
USD
USD
16
0%
71
42%
25%
1.25
78.98
USD
USD
22%
1:50