SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GGWP
Alan Anggarakusuma

GGWP

Alan Anggarakusuma
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 46%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
71
Profit Trades:
30 (42.25%)
Loss Trades:
41 (57.75%)
Best trade:
1 656.00 USD
Worst trade:
-925.98 USD
Gross Profit:
27 989.98 USD (120 034 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 382.13 USD (81 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (3 304.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 766.87 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
24.55%
Max deposit load:
5.52%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.12
Long Trades:
51 (71.83%)
Short Trades:
20 (28.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.25
Expected Payoff:
78.98 USD
Average Profit:
933.00 USD
Average Loss:
-545.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-4 659.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 659.90 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
6.28%
Annual Forecast:
76.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
117.09 USD
Maximal:
5 007.64 USD (41.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.16% (4 659.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.50% (773.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 70
GBPUSD 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.6K
GBPUSD -9
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 39K
GBPUSD -845
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 656.00 USD
Worst trade: -926 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 304.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 659.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 6
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
269 more...
GGWP is a manual breakout-following strategy for XAUUSD.
Trades on H4 and H1, based on support, resistance, and momentum confirmation.
Uses pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) with a fixed 1:2 risk/reward.
No automation, no martingale, no grid — just structure and discipline.
GGWP — your best second opinion.





$30/month won't make you poor

No reviews
2025.11.21 14:23
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.11 04:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.06 17:47
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 05:14 2025.10.29 05:14:10  

to moderator i have fixed SL/TP in pips so judging it by growth is not a proper way to measure

2025.10.29 02:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 07:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.18 09:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.18 09:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GGWP
30 USD per month
46%
0
0
USD
30K
USD
16
0%
71
42%
25%
1.25
78.98
USD
22%
1:50
Copy

