Scalping Positive-Swap Pairs using ATR & Bollinger Signals.

The strategy is as fast as a snail and as reliable as a truffle — slow, steady, and surprisingly consistent.

Risk Management Guidelines:

Do not exceed 0.01 lot per 200 currency units of balance.

Withdraw your initial deposit as soon as possible.

If you ever see a drawdown above 50%, stop trading. Just take your money and run!

Expected Performance:

If a return sounds too good to be true, it probably is. A realistic expectation is around 20% per month (30% max) under favorable conditions. Anything beyond that is a mirage.

Suggested Cash management: Earn 2, withdraw 1. Repeat weekly.