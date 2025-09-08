SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Venue parking
Rene Killandi

Venue parking

Rene Killandi
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
18 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 527%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
234
Gewinntrades:
185 (79.05%)
Verlusttrades:
49 (20.94%)
Bester Trade:
72.10 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-17.69 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
733.03 EUR (43 996 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-149.11 EUR (19 481 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
18 (32.79 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
125.00 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading-Aktivität:
98.08%
Max deposit load:
85.21%
Letzter Trade:
1 Tag
Trades pro Woche:
6
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
19.55
Long-Positionen:
135 (57.69%)
Short-Positionen:
99 (42.31%)
Profit-Faktor:
4.92
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.50 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.96 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.04 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-7.76 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-29.87 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
52.34%
Jahresprognose:
635.02%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 EUR
Maximaler:
29.87 EUR (3.95%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
8.31% (29.87 EUR)
Kapital:
71.53% (153.59 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 84
EURAUD 11
GBPCAD 10
EURCHF 10
AUDCAD 10
USDJPY 8
CHFJPY 8
USDCAD 8
NZDCHF 8
EURJPY 7
EURNZD 7
GBPCHF 7
GBPJPY 7
AUDCHF 6
USDCHF 6
CADCHF 6
CADJPY 5
NZDUSD 5
EURGBP 5
NZDJPY 5
GBPNZD 4
EURCAD 3
AUDJPY 2
AUDNZD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 115
EURAUD 9
GBPCAD 29
EURCHF 29
AUDCAD 25
USDJPY 15
CHFJPY 9
USDCAD 37
NZDCHF 52
EURJPY 126
EURNZD 20
GBPCHF 24
GBPJPY 13
AUDCHF 10
USDCHF 23
CADCHF 20
CADJPY 9
NZDUSD 41
EURGBP 13
NZDJPY 20
GBPNZD 6
EURCAD 10
AUDJPY 7
AUDNZD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.8K
EURAUD 1.4K
GBPCAD 727
EURCHF 298
AUDCAD 1.4K
USDJPY 2.2K
CHFJPY -1.5K
USDCAD -1.1K
NZDCHF -231
EURJPY 6.1K
EURNZD -136
GBPCHF 1.3K
GBPJPY 1.9K
AUDCHF 876
USDCHF 1.4K
CADCHF 142
CADJPY 1.4K
NZDUSD 555
EURGBP 953
NZDJPY 924
GBPNZD 990
EURCAD -13
AUDJPY 1.1K
AUDNZD -174
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +72.10 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -18 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +32.79 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -7.76 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live26" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real3
0.21 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.39 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.76 × 184
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.87 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.89 × 736
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.05 × 737
ICMarkets-Live22
1.10 × 39
Exness-Real17
1.15 × 66
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.26 × 210
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.38 × 356
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.57 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 225
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.13 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.19 × 511
noch 47 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

Scalping Positive-Swap Pairs using ATR & Bollinger Signals.

The strategy is as fast as a snail and as reliable as a truffle — slow, steady, and surprisingly consistent.

Risk Management Guidelines:

  • Do not exceed 0.01 lot per 200 currency units of balance.

  • Withdraw your initial deposit as soon as possible.

  • If you ever see a drawdown above 50%, stop trading. Just take your money and run!

Expected Performance:
If a return sounds too good to be true, it probably is. A realistic expectation is around 20% per month (30% max) under favorable conditions. Anything beyond that is a mirage.

Suggested Cash managementEarn 2, withdraw 1. Repeat weekly.

BTW! This signal is based on a free EA that can be downloaded from MQL4 :) It’s the set file that really matters.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 17:02
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 13:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 13:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 12:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 12:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 21:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 04:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 13:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 06:49
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 03:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 22:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Venue parking
30 USD pro Monat
527%
0
0
USD
259
EUR
18
100%
234
79%
98%
4.91
2.50
EUR
72%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.