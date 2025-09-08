- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|84
|EURAUD
|11
|GBPCAD
|10
|EURCHF
|10
|AUDCAD
|10
|USDJPY
|8
|CHFJPY
|8
|USDCAD
|8
|NZDCHF
|8
|EURJPY
|7
|EURNZD
|7
|GBPCHF
|7
|GBPJPY
|7
|AUDCHF
|6
|USDCHF
|6
|CADCHF
|6
|CADJPY
|5
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURGBP
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|GBPNZD
|4
|EURCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|115
|EURAUD
|9
|GBPCAD
|29
|EURCHF
|29
|AUDCAD
|25
|USDJPY
|15
|CHFJPY
|9
|USDCAD
|37
|NZDCHF
|52
|EURJPY
|126
|EURNZD
|20
|GBPCHF
|24
|GBPJPY
|13
|AUDCHF
|10
|USDCHF
|23
|CADCHF
|20
|CADJPY
|9
|NZDUSD
|41
|EURGBP
|13
|NZDJPY
|20
|GBPNZD
|6
|EURCAD
|10
|AUDJPY
|7
|AUDNZD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3.8K
|EURAUD
|1.4K
|GBPCAD
|727
|EURCHF
|298
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|2.2K
|CHFJPY
|-1.5K
|USDCAD
|-1.1K
|NZDCHF
|-231
|EURJPY
|6.1K
|EURNZD
|-136
|GBPCHF
|1.3K
|GBPJPY
|1.9K
|AUDCHF
|876
|USDCHF
|1.4K
|CADCHF
|142
|CADJPY
|1.4K
|NZDUSD
|555
|EURGBP
|953
|NZDJPY
|924
|GBPNZD
|990
|EURCAD
|-13
|AUDJPY
|1.1K
|AUDNZD
|-174
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-Live26" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 3
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real3
|0.21 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.39 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.50 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.76 × 184
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.87 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.89 × 736
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.05 × 737
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.10 × 39
|
Exness-Real17
|1.15 × 66
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.26 × 210
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.36 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.38 × 356
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.57 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.82 × 225
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|2.13 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|2.19 × 511
Scalping Positive-Swap Pairs using ATR & Bollinger Signals.
The strategy is as fast as a snail and as reliable as a truffle — slow, steady, and surprisingly consistent.
Risk Management Guidelines:
-
Do not exceed 0.01 lot per 200 currency units of balance.
-
Withdraw your initial deposit as soon as possible.
-
If you ever see a drawdown above 50%, stop trading. Just take your money and run!
Expected Performance:
If a return sounds too good to be true, it probably is. A realistic expectation is around 20% per month (30% max) under favorable conditions. Anything beyond that is a mirage.
Suggested Cash management: Earn 2, withdraw 1. Repeat weekly.
BTW! This signal is based on a free EA that can be downloaded from MQL4 :) It’s the set file that really matters.
