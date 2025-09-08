SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Venue parking
Rene Killandi

Venue parking

Rene Killandi
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 527%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
234
Profit Trades:
185 (79.05%)
Loss Trades:
49 (20.94%)
Best trade:
72.10 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
733.03 EUR (43 996 pips)
Gross Loss:
-149.11 EUR (19 481 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (32.79 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.00 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
98.08%
Max deposit load:
85.21%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
19.55
Long Trades:
135 (57.69%)
Short Trades:
99 (42.31%)
Profit Factor:
4.92
Expected Payoff:
2.50 EUR
Average Profit:
3.96 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.04 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-7.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.87 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
52.34%
Annual Forecast:
635.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
29.87 EUR (3.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.31% (29.87 EUR)
By Equity:
71.53% (153.59 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 84
EURAUD 11
GBPCAD 10
EURCHF 10
AUDCAD 10
USDJPY 8
CHFJPY 8
USDCAD 8
NZDCHF 8
EURJPY 7
EURNZD 7
GBPCHF 7
GBPJPY 7
AUDCHF 6
USDCHF 6
CADCHF 6
CADJPY 5
NZDUSD 5
EURGBP 5
NZDJPY 5
GBPNZD 4
EURCAD 3
AUDJPY 2
AUDNZD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 115
EURAUD 9
GBPCAD 29
EURCHF 29
AUDCAD 25
USDJPY 15
CHFJPY 9
USDCAD 37
NZDCHF 52
EURJPY 126
EURNZD 20
GBPCHF 24
GBPJPY 13
AUDCHF 10
USDCHF 23
CADCHF 20
CADJPY 9
NZDUSD 41
EURGBP 13
NZDJPY 20
GBPNZD 6
EURCAD 10
AUDJPY 7
AUDNZD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 3.8K
EURAUD 1.4K
GBPCAD 727
EURCHF 298
AUDCAD 1.4K
USDJPY 2.2K
CHFJPY -1.5K
USDCAD -1.1K
NZDCHF -231
EURJPY 6.1K
EURNZD -136
GBPCHF 1.3K
GBPJPY 1.9K
AUDCHF 876
USDCHF 1.4K
CADCHF 142
CADJPY 1.4K
NZDUSD 555
EURGBP 953
NZDJPY 924
GBPNZD 990
EURCAD -13
AUDJPY 1.1K
AUDNZD -174
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +72.10 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.79 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.76 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 3
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real3
0.21 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.39 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.50 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.76 × 184
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.87 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.89 × 736
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.05 × 737
ICMarkets-Live22
1.10 × 39
Exness-Real17
1.15 × 66
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.26 × 210
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.36 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.38 × 356
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.57 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.82 × 225
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
2.13 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live26
2.19 × 511
47 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Scalping Positive-Swap Pairs using ATR & Bollinger Signals.

The strategy is as fast as a snail and as reliable as a truffle — slow, steady, and surprisingly consistent.

Risk Management Guidelines:

  • Do not exceed 0.01 lot per 200 currency units of balance.

  • Withdraw your initial deposit as soon as possible.

  • If you ever see a drawdown above 50%, stop trading. Just take your money and run!

Expected Performance:
If a return sounds too good to be true, it probably is. A realistic expectation is around 20% per month (30% max) under favorable conditions. Anything beyond that is a mirage.

Suggested Cash managementEarn 2, withdraw 1. Repeat weekly.

BTW! This signal is based on a free EA that can be downloaded from MQL4 :) It’s the set file that really matters.

No reviews
2026.01.07 13:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 17:02
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 13:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 13:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 12:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 12:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 21:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 04:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 01:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 13:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 06:49
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 03:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 22:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Venue parking
30 USD per month
527%
0
0
USD
259
EUR
18
100%
234
79%
98%
4.91
2.50
EUR
72%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.