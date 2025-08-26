SignaleKategorien
Wai Lam Chew

Apex Flow FX

Wai Lam Chew
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
21 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 87%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
952
Gewinntrades:
746 (78.36%)
Verlusttrades:
206 (21.64%)
Bester Trade:
15.17 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-18.94 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2 713.02 USD (200 778 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-967.21 USD (48 194 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
114 (732.68 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
732.68 USD (114)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading-Aktivität:
90.14%
Max deposit load:
9.85%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
34
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
7.94
Long-Positionen:
613 (64.39%)
Short-Positionen:
339 (35.61%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.80
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.83 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-4.70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
23 (-219.85 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-219.85 USD (23)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.57%
Jahresprognose:
31.22%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.05 USD
Maximaler:
219.85 USD (6.88%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
6.88% (219.85 USD)
Kapital:
22.47% (778.86 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 952
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15.17 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -19 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 114
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 23
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +732.68 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -219.85 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "BlueberryMarkets-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 16
A calm and calculated approach to the market, this strategy delivers consistent opportunities by identifying price ranges and capturing momentum with patience and precision. It blends disciplined trade entries with intelligent position management to achieve smooth equity growth and controlled exposure over time. At times, multiple positions may be opened—rest assured, these are placed thoughtfully at key consolidation levels, not at fixed intervals. The system patiently manages trades, seeking recovery and profit with a structured, confidence-driven methodology.

Recommended minimum: $2,000 balance.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.24 04:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.09 22:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 22:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 10:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.25 16:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 12:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 23:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 02:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.07 23:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 23:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 14:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
