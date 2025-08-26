A calm and calculated approach to the market, this strategy delivers consistent opportunities by identifying price ranges and capturing momentum with patience and precision. It blends disciplined trade entries with intelligent position management to achieve smooth equity growth and controlled exposure over time. At times, multiple positions may be opened—rest assured, these are placed thoughtfully at key consolidation levels, not at fixed intervals. The system patiently manages trades, seeking recovery and profit with a structured, confidence-driven methodology.

Recommended minimum: $2,000 balance.



