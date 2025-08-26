- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
997
이익 거래:
775 (77.73%)
손실 거래:
222 (22.27%)
최고의 거래:
15.17 USD
최악의 거래:
-18.94 USD
총 수익:
2 790.76 USD (204 810 pips)
총 손실:
-1 013.90 USD (50 069 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
114 (732.68 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
732.68 USD (114)
샤프 비율:
0.38
거래 활동:
90.14%
최대 입금량:
9.85%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
56
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
8.08
롱(주식매수):
651 (65.30%)
숏(주식차입매도):
346 (34.70%)
수익 요인:
2.75
기대수익:
1.78 USD
평균 이익:
3.60 USD
평균 손실:
-4.57 USD
연속 최대 손실:
23 (-219.85 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-219.85 USD (23)
월별 성장률:
2.94%
연간 예측:
35.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.05 USD
최대한의:
219.85 USD (6.88%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.88% (219.85 USD)
자본금별:
22.47% (778.86 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|997
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|155K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +15.17 USD
최악의 거래: -19 USD
연속 최대 이익: 114
연속 최대 손실: 23
연속 최대 이익: +732.68 USD
연속 최대 손실: -219.85 USD
A calm and calculated approach to the market, this strategy delivers consistent opportunities by identifying price ranges and capturing momentum with patience and precision. It blends disciplined trade entries with intelligent position management to achieve smooth equity growth and controlled exposure over time. At times, multiple positions may be opened—rest assured, these are placed thoughtfully at key consolidation levels, not at fixed intervals. The system patiently manages trades, seeking recovery and profit with a structured, confidence-driven methodology.
Recommended minimum: $2,000 balance.
리뷰 없음
