Wai Lam Chew

Apex Flow FX

Wai Lam Chew
0 리뷰
안정성
22
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 88%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
997
이익 거래:
775 (77.73%)
손실 거래:
222 (22.27%)
최고의 거래:
15.17 USD
최악의 거래:
-18.94 USD
총 수익:
2 790.76 USD (204 810 pips)
총 손실:
-1 013.90 USD (50 069 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
114 (732.68 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
732.68 USD (114)
샤프 비율:
0.38
거래 활동:
90.14%
최대 입금량:
9.85%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
56
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
8.08
롱(주식매수):
651 (65.30%)
숏(주식차입매도):
346 (34.70%)
수익 요인:
2.75
기대수익:
1.78 USD
평균 이익:
3.60 USD
평균 손실:
-4.57 USD
연속 최대 손실:
23 (-219.85 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-219.85 USD (23)
월별 성장률:
2.94%
연간 예측:
35.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.05 USD
최대한의:
219.85 USD (6.88%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
6.88% (219.85 USD)
자본금별:
22.47% (778.86 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 997
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 1.8K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 155K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +15.17 USD
최악의 거래: -19 USD
연속 최대 이익: 114
연속 최대 손실: 23
연속 최대 이익: +732.68 USD
연속 최대 손실: -219.85 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "BlueberryMarkets-Live2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 16
A calm and calculated approach to the market, this strategy delivers consistent opportunities by identifying price ranges and capturing momentum with patience and precision. It blends disciplined trade entries with intelligent position management to achieve smooth equity growth and controlled exposure over time. At times, multiple positions may be opened—rest assured, these are placed thoughtfully at key consolidation levels, not at fixed intervals. The system patiently manages trades, seeking recovery and profit with a structured, confidence-driven methodology.

Recommended minimum: $2,000 balance.


리뷰 없음
2025.11.24 04:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.09 22:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 22:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 10:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.25 16:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 12:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 23:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 02:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.07 23:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 23:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 14:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
