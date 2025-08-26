- 成长
交易:
949
盈利交易:
743 (78.29%)
亏损交易:
206 (21.71%)
最好交易:
15.17 USD
最差交易:
-18.94 USD
毛利:
2 709.64 USD (200 579 pips)
毛利亏损:
-967.21 USD (48 194 pips)
最大连续赢利:
114 (732.68 USD)
最大连续盈利:
732.68 USD (114)
夏普比率:
0.39
交易活动:
90.14%
最大入金加载:
9.85%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
31
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
7.93
长期交易:
610 (64.28%)
短期交易:
339 (35.72%)
利润因子:
2.80
预期回报:
1.84 USD
平均利润:
3.65 USD
平均损失:
-4.70 USD
最大连续失误:
23 (-219.85 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-219.85 USD (23)
每月增长:
2.48%
年度预测:
30.10%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.05 USD
最大值:
219.85 USD (6.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.88% (219.85 USD)
净值:
22.47% (778.86 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|949
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|153K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
A calm and calculated approach to the market, this strategy delivers consistent opportunities by identifying price ranges and capturing momentum with patience and precision. It blends disciplined trade entries with intelligent position management to achieve smooth equity growth and controlled exposure over time. At times, multiple positions may be opened—rest assured, these are placed thoughtfully at key consolidation levels, not at fixed intervals. The system patiently manages trades, seeking recovery and profit with a structured, confidence-driven methodology.
