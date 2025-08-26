信号部分
Wai Lam Chew

Apex Flow FX

Wai Lam Chew
0条评论
可靠性
21
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 87%
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
949
盈利交易:
743 (78.29%)
亏损交易:
206 (21.71%)
最好交易:
15.17 USD
最差交易:
-18.94 USD
毛利:
2 709.64 USD (200 579 pips)
毛利亏损:
-967.21 USD (48 194 pips)
最大连续赢利:
114 (732.68 USD)
最大连续盈利:
732.68 USD (114)
夏普比率:
0.39
交易活动:
90.14%
最大入金加载:
9.85%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
31
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
7.93
长期交易:
610 (64.28%)
短期交易:
339 (35.72%)
利润因子:
2.80
预期回报:
1.84 USD
平均利润:
3.65 USD
平均损失:
-4.70 USD
最大连续失误:
23 (-219.85 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-219.85 USD (23)
每月增长:
2.48%
年度预测:
30.10%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.05 USD
最大值:
219.85 USD (6.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.88% (219.85 USD)
净值:
22.47% (778.86 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 949
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 153K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +15.17 USD
最差交易: -19 USD
最大连续赢利: 114
最大连续失误: 23
最大连续盈利: +732.68 USD
最大连续亏损: -219.85 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 BlueberryMarkets-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 4
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.13 × 16
A calm and calculated approach to the market, this strategy delivers consistent opportunities by identifying price ranges and capturing momentum with patience and precision. It blends disciplined trade entries with intelligent position management to achieve smooth equity growth and controlled exposure over time. At times, multiple positions may be opened—rest assured, these are placed thoughtfully at key consolidation levels, not at fixed intervals. The system patiently manages trades, seeking recovery and profit with a structured, confidence-driven methodology.

Recommended minimum: $2,000 balance.


没有评论
2025.11.24 04:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 14:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.09 22:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 22:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 10:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.25 16:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 12:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.17 23:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 02:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.07 23:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 23:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 14:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
