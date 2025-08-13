- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|GER40
|35
|NAS100
|33
|US30
|12
|XAGUSD
|8
|XBRUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|XTIUSD
|1
|SPX500
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|182
|GER40
|-232
|NAS100
|284
|US30
|-106
|XAGUSD
|-1.8K
|XBRUSD
|-113
|EURGBP
|-11
|XTIUSD
|-49
|SPX500
|19
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|5
|GBPCHF
|-102
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|GER40
|-14K
|NAS100
|11K
|US30
|3.1K
|XAGUSD
|-9.6K
|XBRUSD
|-1.1K
|EURGBP
|-184
|XTIUSD
|-492
|SPX500
|644
|AUDUSD
|6
|NZDUSD
|29
|GBPCHF
|-580
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OctaFX-Real9" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 11
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.11 × 9
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.37 × 209
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.46 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.50 × 90
My trading system is Martingale-based, where buy/sell decisions are made using the Parabolic SAR indicator. If the first order is in a losing position, the second and subsequent orders will be placed once the minimum dot conditions on the Parabolic SAR indicator are met. Based on this trading system, I have developed a robot to execute trades automatically.
Recommender Balance : $US 1000
Recommended Broker : OctaFX
