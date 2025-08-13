SignaleKategorien
Muhamad Syawal Rawosi

Bouraq

Muhamad Syawal Rawosi
0 Bewertungen
36 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -46%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
178
Gewinntrades:
119 (66.85%)
Verlusttrades:
59 (33.15%)
Bester Trade:
336.69 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-995.60 USD
Bruttoprofit:
6 065.48 USD (301 790 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-7 945.66 USD (257 123 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
26 (1 432.37 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 456.53 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
92.11%
Max deposit load:
15.20%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.37
Long-Positionen:
168 (94.38%)
Short-Positionen:
10 (5.62%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.76
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-10.56 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
50.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-134.67 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-2 888.47 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 888.47 USD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
60.59%
Jahresprognose:
735.21%
Algo-Trading:
91%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2 845.51 USD
Maximaler:
5 020.19 USD (80.03%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
80.68% (5 020.19 USD)
Kapital:
43.19% (1 374.78 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
GER40 35
NAS100 33
US30 12
XAGUSD 8
XBRUSD 2
EURGBP 2
XTIUSD 1
SPX500 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPCHF 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 182
GER40 -232
NAS100 284
US30 -106
XAGUSD -1.8K
XBRUSD -113
EURGBP -11
XTIUSD -49
SPX500 19
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 5
GBPCHF -102
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 56K
GER40 -14K
NAS100 11K
US30 3.1K
XAGUSD -9.6K
XBRUSD -1.1K
EURGBP -184
XTIUSD -492
SPX500 644
AUDUSD 6
NZDUSD 29
GBPCHF -580
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +336.69 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -996 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 13
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 432.37 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 888.47 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OctaFX-Real9" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 11
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
0.11 × 9
Axi-US03-Live
0.37 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 119
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.46 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.50 × 90
noch 27 ...
My trading system is Martingale-based, where buy/sell decisions are made using the Parabolic SAR indicator. If the first order is in a losing position, the second and subsequent orders will be placed once the minimum dot conditions on the Parabolic SAR indicator are met. Based on this trading system, I have developed a robot to execute trades automatically.

Recommender Balance : $US 1000

Recommended Broker : OctaFX



Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 08:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.28 04:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 15:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 14:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 13:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 12:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 11:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 06:28
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 06:28
No swaps are charged
2025.10.20 10:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Bouraq
30 USD pro Monat
-46%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
36
91%
178
66%
92%
0.76
-10.56
USD
81%
1:500
