Trades:
100
Bénéfice trades:
67 (67.00%)
Perte trades:
33 (33.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
248.79 USD
Pire transaction:
-511.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 544.26 USD (141 575 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 527.96 USD (119 024 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (750.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
750.96 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.72%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.01
Longs trades:
92 (92.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (8.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.01
Rendement attendu:
0.16 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
37.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-76.60 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-590.69 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-806.30 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.89%
Prévision annuelle:
180.68%
Algo trading:
85%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 522.24 USD
Maximal:
1 522.24 USD (37.15%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
37.24% (1 522.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
20.42% (774.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|NAS100
|26
|GER40
|25
|US30
|12
|XBRUSD
|2
|XTIUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|379
|NAS100
|248
|GER40
|-342
|US30
|-106
|XBRUSD
|-113
|XTIUSD
|-49
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|NAS100
|15K
|GER40
|-8.4K
|US30
|3.1K
|XBRUSD
|-1.1K
|XTIUSD
|-492
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real9" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 5
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.37 × 209
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.59 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.63 × 381
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|1.66 × 67
|
OctaFX-Real7
|1.67 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 21
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|2.26 × 27
My trading system is Martingale-based, where buy/sell decisions are made using the Parabolic SAR indicator. If the first order is in a losing position, the second and subsequent orders will be placed once the minimum dot conditions on the Parabolic SAR indicator are met. Based on this trading system, I have developed a robot to execute trades automatically.
Aucun avis
