Muhamad Syawal Rawosi

Bouraq

Muhamad Syawal Rawosi
0 avis
Fiabilité
22 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
100
Bénéfice trades:
67 (67.00%)
Perte trades:
33 (33.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
248.79 USD
Pire transaction:
-511.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 544.26 USD (141 575 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 527.96 USD (119 024 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (750.96 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
750.96 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.72%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.01
Longs trades:
92 (92.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (8.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.01
Rendement attendu:
0.16 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
37.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-76.60 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-590.69 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-806.30 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.89%
Prévision annuelle:
180.68%
Algo trading:
85%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 522.24 USD
Maximal:
1 522.24 USD (37.15%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
37.24% (1 522.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
20.42% (774.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
NAS100 26
GER40 25
US30 12
XBRUSD 2
XTIUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 379
NAS100 248
GER40 -342
US30 -106
XBRUSD -113
XTIUSD -49
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
NAS100 15K
GER40 -8.4K
US30 3.1K
XBRUSD -1.1K
XTIUSD -492
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +248.79 USD
Pire transaction: -511 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +750.96 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -590.69 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OctaFX-Real9" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 7
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 18
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 3
Axi-US03-Live
0.37 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 119
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.59 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 4
Tickmill-Live09
1.63 × 381
RoboForex-ProCent
1.66 × 67
OctaFX-Real7
1.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
1.76 × 21
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
2.26 × 27
16 plus...
My trading system is Martingale-based, where buy/sell decisions are made using the Parabolic SAR indicator. If the first order is in a losing position, the second and subsequent orders will be placed once the minimum dot conditions on the Parabolic SAR indicator are met. Based on this trading system, I have developed a robot to execute trades automatically.


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 03:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 155 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 18:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 09:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.20 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.08.20 08:01
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 20:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.