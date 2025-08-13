My trading system is Martingale-based, where buy/sell decisions are made using the Parabolic SAR indicator. If the first order is in a losing position, the second and subsequent orders will be placed once the minimum dot conditions on the Parabolic SAR indicator are met. Based on this trading system, I have developed a robot to execute trades automatically.

Recommender Balance : $US 1000

Recommended Broker : OctaFX







