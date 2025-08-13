- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
118 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
59 (33.33%)
Best trade:
336.69 USD
Worst trade:
-995.60 USD
Gross Profit:
6 022.10 USD (299 622 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 945.66 USD (257 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (1 432.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 456.53 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
94.36%
Max deposit load:
15.20%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
167 (94.35%)
Short Trades:
10 (5.65%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-10.87 USD
Average Profit:
51.03 USD
Average Loss:
-134.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 888.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 888.47 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
67.99%
Annual Forecast:
824.98%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 845.51 USD
Maximal:
5 020.19 USD (80.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.68% (5 020.19 USD)
By Equity:
43.19% (1 374.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|80
|GER40
|35
|NAS100
|33
|US30
|12
|XAGUSD
|8
|XBRUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|XTIUSD
|1
|SPX500
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|139
|GER40
|-232
|NAS100
|284
|US30
|-106
|XAGUSD
|-1.8K
|XBRUSD
|-113
|EURGBP
|-11
|XTIUSD
|-49
|SPX500
|19
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|5
|GBPCHF
|-102
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|54K
|GER40
|-14K
|NAS100
|11K
|US30
|3.1K
|XAGUSD
|-9.6K
|XBRUSD
|-1.1K
|EURGBP
|-184
|XTIUSD
|-492
|SPX500
|644
|AUDUSD
|6
|NZDUSD
|29
|GBPCHF
|-580
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +336.69 USD
Worst trade: -996 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 432.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 888.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 11
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|0.11 × 9
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.37 × 209
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.39 × 119
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.46 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.50 × 90
My trading system is Martingale-based, where buy/sell decisions are made using the Parabolic SAR indicator. If the first order is in a losing position, the second and subsequent orders will be placed once the minimum dot conditions on the Parabolic SAR indicator are met. Based on this trading system, I have developed a robot to execute trades automatically.
Recommender Balance : $US 1000
Recommended Broker : OctaFX
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-47%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
36
90%
177
66%
94%
0.75
-10.87
USD
USD
81%
1:500