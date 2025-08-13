SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Bouraq
Muhamad Syawal Rawosi

Bouraq

Muhamad Syawal Rawosi
0 reviews
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -47%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
118 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
59 (33.33%)
Best trade:
336.69 USD
Worst trade:
-995.60 USD
Gross Profit:
6 022.10 USD (299 622 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 945.66 USD (257 123 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (1 432.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 456.53 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
94.36%
Max deposit load:
15.20%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.38
Long Trades:
167 (94.35%)
Short Trades:
10 (5.65%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-10.87 USD
Average Profit:
51.03 USD
Average Loss:
-134.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-2 888.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 888.47 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
67.99%
Annual Forecast:
824.98%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 845.51 USD
Maximal:
5 020.19 USD (80.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.68% (5 020.19 USD)
By Equity:
43.19% (1 374.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 80
GER40 35
NAS100 33
US30 12
XAGUSD 8
XBRUSD 2
EURGBP 2
XTIUSD 1
SPX500 1
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPCHF 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 139
GER40 -232
NAS100 284
US30 -106
XAGUSD -1.8K
XBRUSD -113
EURGBP -11
XTIUSD -49
SPX500 19
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 5
GBPCHF -102
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
GER40 -14K
NAS100 11K
US30 3.1K
XAGUSD -9.6K
XBRUSD -1.1K
EURGBP -184
XTIUSD -492
SPX500 644
AUDUSD 6
NZDUSD 29
GBPCHF -580
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +336.69 USD
Worst trade: -996 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 432.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 888.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 11
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-Pro-2
0.11 × 9
Axi-US03-Live
0.37 × 209
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.39 × 119
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.46 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.50 × 90
27 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

My trading system is Martingale-based, where buy/sell decisions are made using the Parabolic SAR indicator. If the first order is in a losing position, the second and subsequent orders will be placed once the minimum dot conditions on the Parabolic SAR indicator are met. Based on this trading system, I have developed a robot to execute trades automatically.

Recommender Balance : $US 1000

Recommended Broker : OctaFX



No reviews
2025.12.23 15:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 07:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 08:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.28 04:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 15:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 14:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.21 13:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 12:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 11:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.21 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 07:39
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 06:28
No swaps are charged
2025.10.21 06:28
No swaps are charged
2025.10.20 10:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Bouraq
30 USD per month
-47%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
36
90%
177
66%
94%
0.75
-10.87
USD
81%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.