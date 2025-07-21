SignaleKategorien
Qi Kai Fan

Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302

Qi Kai Fan
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
24 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 49%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
740
Gewinntrades:
458 (61.89%)
Verlusttrades:
282 (38.11%)
Bester Trade:
34.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-22.14 USD
Bruttoprofit:
1 232.03 USD (3 281 109 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1 041.74 USD (3 261 421 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (6.16 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
57.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading-Aktivität:
13.45%
Max deposit load:
42.99%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
61
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
30 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.94
Long-Positionen:
398 (53.78%)
Short-Positionen:
342 (46.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.18
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.26 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.69 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-54.62 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-54.62 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-19.89%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
44.93 USD
Maximaler:
201.94 USD (44.70%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
31.70% (201.91 USD)
Kapital:
5.45% (16.96 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
BTCUSD 389
USTEC 193
XAUUSD 128
US500 19
US30 6
DE40 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 7
USTEC -58
XAUUSD 238
US500 16
US30 -5
DE40 -7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 43K
USTEC 18K
XAUUSD 24K
US500 20K
US30 -52K
DE40 -34K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +34.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -22 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6.16 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -54.62 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 1052
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 7
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.32 × 213
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.55 × 226
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
noch 23 ...
BTC  A  +  J35 V4.1 ;

Gold J35 V2  ;

Index combination ;

One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.

The Portfolio is designed for 300 usd small account and on MT5.


Plz note:

1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on tickmill, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish  not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.

2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet:  Click me.



Some records: 

From 2025-10-05 , before that tested other system. 

From 2025-10-23, added the Gold J35 V2 system. and modified the BTC A system into fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-02, added the USTEC V4 system. and fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-07, changed the USTEC V4 system to fixed 0.4 lot.   

From 2025-11-08, added the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-16, added the BTC  J35 V4.1 system to fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-20, changed the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.1 lot.  

From 2025-11-21, after one month more  testing, I decide to open the subscription. 


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 18:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 03:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.14 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.31 18:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 10:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 08:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.21 07:52
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 07:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
