Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
Qi Kai Fan

Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302

Qi Kai Fan
0 отзывов
Надежность
23 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 48%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
716
Прибыльных трейдов:
446 (62.29%)
Убыточных трейдов:
270 (37.71%)
Лучший трейд:
34.12 USD
Худший трейд:
-22.14 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 206.39 USD (3 271 135 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 020.35 USD (3 219 754 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
15 (6.16 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
57.95 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.06
Торговая активность:
13.45%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
42.99%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
77
Ср. время удержания:
30 минут
Фактор восстановления:
0.92
Длинных трейдов:
388 (54.19%)
Коротких трейдов:
328 (45.81%)
Профит фактор:
1.18
Мат. ожидание:
0.26 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.70 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.78 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-54.62 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-54.62 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
-8.87%
Годовой прогноз:
-100.00%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
44.93 USD
Максимальная:
201.94 USD (44.70%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
31.70% (201.91 USD)
По эквити:
5.45% (16.96 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 384
USTEC 179
XAUUSD 123
US500 19
US30 6
DE40 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 10
USTEC -51
XAUUSD 223
US500 16
US30 -5
DE40 -7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 69K
USTEC 26K
XAUUSD 23K
US500 20K
US30 -52K
DE40 -34K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +34.12 USD
Худший трейд: -22 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +6.16 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -54.62 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Tickmill-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 1052
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 7
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.32 × 213
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.55 × 226
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
еще 23...
BTC  A  +  J35 V4.1 ;

Gold J35 V2  ;

Index combination ;

One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.

The Portfolio is designed for 300 usd small account and on MT5.


Plz note:

1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on tickmill, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish  not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.

2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet:  Click me.



Some records: 

From 2025-10-05 , before that tested other system. 

From 2025-10-23, added the Gold J35 V2 system. and modified the BTC A system into fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-02, added the USTEC V4 system. and fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-07, changed the USTEC V4 system to fixed 0.4 lot.   

From 2025-11-08, added the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-16, added the BTC  J35 V4.1 system to fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-20, changed the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.1 lot.  

From 2025-11-21, after one month more  testing, I decide to open the subscription. 


Нет отзывов
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 18:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 03:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.14 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.31 18:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 10:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 08:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.21 07:52
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 07:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
30 USD в месяц
48%
0
0
USD
502
USD
23
99%
716
62%
13%
1.18
0.26
USD
32%
1:500
Копировать

