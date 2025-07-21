BTC A + J35 V4.1 ;

Gold J35 V2 ;

Index combination ;

One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.

The Portfolio is designed for 300 usd small account and on MT5.





Plz note:

1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on tickmill, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.

2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet: Click me.









Some records:

From 2025-10-05 , before that tested other system.

From 2025-10-23, added the Gold J35 V2 system. and modified the BTC A system into fixed 0.01 lot.

From 2025-11-02, added the USTEC V4 system. and fixed 0.2 lot.

From 2025-11-07, changed the USTEC V4 system to fixed 0.4 lot.

From 2025-11-08, added the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.2 lot.

From 2025-11-16, added the BTC J35 V4.1 system to fixed 0.01 lot.

From 2025-11-20, changed the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.1 lot.

From 2025-11-21, after one month more testing, I decide to open the subscription.



