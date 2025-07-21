SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
Qi Kai Fan

Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302

Qi Kai Fan
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 44%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
729
Negociações com lucro:
450 (61.72%)
Negociações com perda:
279 (38.27%)
Melhor negociação:
34.12 USD
Pior negociação:
-22.14 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 209.28 USD (3 272 589 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1 037.90 USD (3 257 649 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (6.16 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
57.95 USD (6)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
13.45%
Depósito máximo carregado:
42.99%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
68
Tempo médio de espera:
30 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.85
Negociações longas:
398 (54.60%)
Negociações curtas:
331 (45.40%)
Fator de lucro:
1.17
Valor esperado:
0.24 USD
Lucro médio:
2.69 USD
Perda média:
-3.72 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-54.62 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-54.62 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-21.43%
Previsão anual:
-100.00%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
44.93 USD
Máximo:
201.94 USD (44.70%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
31.70% (201.91 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.45% (16.96 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
BTCUSD 389
USTEC 184
XAUUSD 126
US500 19
US30 6
DE40 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
BTCUSD 7
USTEC -58
XAUUSD 219
US500 16
US30 -5
DE40 -7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
BTCUSD 43K
USTEC 16K
XAUUSD 22K
US500 20K
US30 -52K
DE40 -34K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +34.12 USD
Pior negociação: -22 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +6.16 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -54.62 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Tickmill-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.37 × 1052
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 7
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.32 × 213
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.55 × 226
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
23 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

BTC  A  +  J35 V4.1 ;

Gold J35 V2  ;

Index combination ;

One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.

The Portfolio is designed for 300 usd small account and on MT5.


Plz note:

1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on tickmill, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish  not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.

2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet:  Click me.



Some records: 

From 2025-10-05 , before that tested other system. 

From 2025-10-23, added the Gold J35 V2 system. and modified the BTC A system into fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-02, added the USTEC V4 system. and fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-07, changed the USTEC V4 system to fixed 0.4 lot.   

From 2025-11-08, added the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-16, added the BTC  J35 V4.1 system to fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-20, changed the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.1 lot.  

From 2025-11-21, after one month more  testing, I decide to open the subscription. 


Sem comentários
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 18:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 03:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.14 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.31 18:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 10:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 08:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.21 07:52
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 07:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
30 USD por mês
44%
0
0
USD
487
USD
23
99%
729
61%
13%
1.16
0.24
USD
32%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.