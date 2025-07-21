SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
Qi Kai Fan

Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302

Qi Kai Fan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
23 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 44%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
729
Transacciones Rentables:
450 (61.72%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
279 (38.27%)
Mejor transacción:
34.12 USD
Peor transacción:
-22.14 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 209.28 USD (3 272 589 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-1 037.90 USD (3 257 649 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
15 (6.16 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
57.95 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Actividad comercial:
13.45%
Carga máxima del depósito:
42.99%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
68
Tiempo medio de espera:
30 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.85
Transacciones Largas:
398 (54.60%)
Transacciones Cortas:
331 (45.40%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.17
Beneficio Esperado:
0.24 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.69 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-3.72 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-54.62 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-54.62 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-21.43%
Pronóstico anual:
-100.00%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
44.93 USD
Máxima:
201.94 USD (44.70%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
31.70% (201.91 USD)
De fondos:
5.45% (16.96 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
BTCUSD 389
USTEC 184
XAUUSD 126
US500 19
US30 6
DE40 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
BTCUSD 7
USTEC -58
XAUUSD 219
US500 16
US30 -5
DE40 -7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
BTCUSD 43K
USTEC 16K
XAUUSD 22K
US500 20K
US30 -52K
DE40 -34K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +34.12 USD
Peor transacción: -22 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 6
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +6.16 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -54.62 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 1052
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 7
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.32 × 213
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.55 × 226
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
otros 23...
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada

BTC  A  +  J35 V4.1 ;

Gold J35 V2  ;

Index combination ;

One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.

The Portfolio is designed for 300 usd small account and on MT5.


Plz note:

1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on tickmill, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish  not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.

2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet:  Click me.



Some records: 

From 2025-10-05 , before that tested other system. 

From 2025-10-23, added the Gold J35 V2 system. and modified the BTC A system into fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-02, added the USTEC V4 system. and fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-07, changed the USTEC V4 system to fixed 0.4 lot.   

From 2025-11-08, added the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-16, added the BTC  J35 V4.1 system to fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-20, changed the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.1 lot.  

From 2025-11-21, after one month more  testing, I decide to open the subscription. 


No hay comentarios
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 18:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 03:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.14 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.31 18:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 10:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 08:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.21 07:52
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 07:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
30 USD al mes
44%
0
0
USD
487
USD
23
99%
729
61%
13%
1.16
0.24
USD
32%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.