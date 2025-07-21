시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
Qi Kai Fan

Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302

Qi Kai Fan
0 리뷰
안정성
25
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 27%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
838
이익 거래:
498 (59.42%)
손실 거래:
340 (40.57%)
최고의 거래:
34.12 USD
최악의 거래:
-22.14 USD
총 수익:
1 331.62 USD (3 328 292 pips)
총 손실:
-1 215.69 USD (3 412 801 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
15 (6.16 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
57.95 USD (6)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
14.65%
최대 입금량:
42.99%
최근 거래:
54 분 전
주별 거래 수:
63
평균 유지 시간:
33 분
회복 요인:
0.56
롱(주식매수):
460 (54.89%)
숏(주식차입매도):
378 (45.11%)
수익 요인:
1.10
기대수익:
0.14 USD
평균 이익:
2.67 USD
평균 손실:
-3.58 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-12.91 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-54.62 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
-10.35%
연간 예측:
-100.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
44.93 USD
최대한의:
205.23 USD (45.43%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
32.23% (205.23 USD)
자본금별:
5.45% (16.96 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 389
USTEC 258
XAUUSD 159
US500 21
US30 6
DE40 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
BTCUSD 7
USTEC -94
XAUUSD 201
US500 14
US30 -5
DE40 -7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
BTCUSD 43K
USTEC -80K
XAUUSD 21K
US500 17K
US30 -52K
DE40 -34K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +34.12 USD
최악의 거래: -22 USD
연속 최대 이익: 6
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +6.16 USD
연속 최대 손실: -12.91 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 1055
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 7
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.32 × 213
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.55 × 226
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
22 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

BTC  A  +  J35 V4.1 ;

Gold J35 V2  ;

Index combination ;

One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.

The Portfolio is designed for 300 usd small account and on MT5.


Plz note:

1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on tickmill, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish  not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.

2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet:  Click me.



Some records: 

From 2025-10-05 , before that tested other system. 

From 2025-10-23, added the Gold J35 V2 system. and modified the BTC A system into fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-02, added the USTEC V4 system. and fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-07, changed the USTEC V4 system to fixed 0.4 lot.   

From 2025-11-08, added the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-16, added the BTC  J35 V4.1 system to fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-20, changed the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.1 lot.  

From 2025-11-21, after one month more  testing, I decide to open the subscription. 


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 18:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 18:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 03:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.14 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.31 18:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 10:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 08:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.21 07:52
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 07:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
월별 30 USD
27%
0
0
USD
431
USD
25
99%
838
59%
15%
1.09
0.14
USD
32%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.