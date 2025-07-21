- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|389
|USTEC
|258
|XAUUSD
|159
|US500
|21
|US30
|6
|DE40
|5
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|BTCUSD
|7
|USTEC
|-94
|XAUUSD
|201
|US500
|14
|US30
|-5
|DE40
|-7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|BTCUSD
|43K
|USTEC
|-80K
|XAUUSD
|21K
|US500
|17K
|US30
|-52K
|DE40
|-34K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Tickmill-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.39 × 49
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 1055
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|3.24 × 21
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.29 × 7
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|5.32 × 213
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|5.55 × 226
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
BTC A + J35 V4.1 ;
Gold J35 V2 ;
Index combination ;
One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.
The Portfolio is designed for 300 usd small account and on MT5.
Plz note:
1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on tickmill, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.
2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet: Click me.
Some records:
From 2025-10-05 , before that tested other system.
From 2025-10-23, added the Gold J35 V2 system. and modified the BTC A system into fixed 0.01 lot.
From 2025-11-02, added the USTEC V4 system. and fixed 0.2 lot.
From 2025-11-07, changed the USTEC V4 system to fixed 0.4 lot.
From 2025-11-08, added the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.2 lot.
From 2025-11-16, added the BTC J35 V4.1 system to fixed 0.01 lot.
From 2025-11-20, changed the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.1 lot.
From 2025-11-21, after one month more testing, I decide to open the subscription.
USD
USD
USD