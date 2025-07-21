SignalsSections
Qi Kai Fan

Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302

Qi Kai Fan
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
707
Profit Trades:
442 (62.51%)
Loss Trades:
265 (37.48%)
Best trade:
34.12 USD
Worst trade:
-22.14 USD
Gross Profit:
1 204.01 USD (3 262 888 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 014.27 USD (3 193 500 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (6.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.95 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
13.45%
Max deposit load:
42.99%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.94
Long Trades:
382 (54.03%)
Short Trades:
325 (45.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.27 USD
Average Profit:
2.72 USD
Average Loss:
-3.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-54.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.62 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-6.32%
Annual Forecast:
-76.63%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.93 USD
Maximal:
201.94 USD (44.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.70% (201.91 USD)
By Equity:
5.45% (16.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 379
USTEC 176
XAUUSD 122
US500 19
US30 6
DE40 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 11
USTEC -47
XAUUSD 222
US500 16
US30 -5
DE40 -7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 83K
USTEC 30K
XAUUSD 23K
US500 20K
US30 -52K
DE40 -34K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.12 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -54.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 1052
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 7
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.32 × 213
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.55 × 226
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
BTC  A  +  J35 V4.1 ;

Gold J35 V2  ;

Index combination ;

One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.

The Portfolio is designed for 300 usd small account and on MT5.


Plz note:

1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on tickmill, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish  not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.

2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet:  Click me.



Some records: 

From 2025-10-05 , before that tested other system. 

From 2025-10-23, added the Gold J35 V2 system. and modified the BTC A system into fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-02, added the USTEC V4 system. and fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-07, changed the USTEC V4 system to fixed 0.4 lot.   

From 2025-11-08, added the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-16, added the BTC  J35 V4.1 system to fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-20, changed the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.1 lot.  

From 2025-11-21, after one month more  testing, I decide to open the subscription. 


No reviews
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 18:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 03:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.14 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.31 18:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 10:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 08:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.21 07:52
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 07:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
