シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
Qi Kai Fan

Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302

Qi Kai Fan
レビュー0件
信頼性
23週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 44%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
729
利益トレード:
450 (61.72%)
損失トレード:
279 (38.27%)
ベストトレード:
34.12 USD
最悪のトレード:
-22.14 USD
総利益:
1 209.28 USD (3 272 589 pips)
総損失:
-1 037.90 USD (3 257 649 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
15 (6.16 USD)
最大連続利益:
57.95 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.05
取引アクティビティ:
13.45%
最大入金額:
42.99%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
68
平均保有時間:
30 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.85
長いトレード:
398 (54.60%)
短いトレード:
331 (45.40%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.17
期待されたペイオフ:
0.24 USD
平均利益:
2.69 USD
平均損失:
-3.72 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-54.62 USD)
最大連続損失:
-54.62 USD (6)
月間成長:
-21.43%
年間予想:
-100.00%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
44.93 USD
最大の:
201.94 USD (44.70%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
31.70% (201.91 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.45% (16.96 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
BTCUSD 389
USTEC 184
XAUUSD 126
US500 19
US30 6
DE40 5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
BTCUSD 7
USTEC -58
XAUUSD 219
US500 16
US30 -5
DE40 -7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
BTCUSD 43K
USTEC 16K
XAUUSD 22K
US500 20K
US30 -52K
DE40 -34K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +34.12 USD
最悪のトレード: -22 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +6.16 USD
最大連続損失: -54.62 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Tickmill-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
Exness-MT5Real5
1.39 × 49
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.32 × 1052
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
3.24 × 21
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.29 × 7
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
5.32 × 213
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.55 × 226
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
23 より多く...
BTC  A  +  J35 V4.1 ;

Gold J35 V2  ;

Index combination ;

One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.

The Portfolio is designed for 300 usd small account and on MT5.


Plz note:

1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on tickmill, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish  not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.

2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet:  Click me.



Some records: 

From 2025-10-05 , before that tested other system. 

From 2025-10-23, added the Gold J35 V2 system. and modified the BTC A system into fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-02, added the USTEC V4 system. and fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-07, changed the USTEC V4 system to fixed 0.4 lot.   

From 2025-11-08, added the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.2 lot. 

From 2025-11-16, added the BTC  J35 V4.1 system to fixed 0.01 lot. 

From 2025-11-20, changed the USTEC V2 system to fixed 0.1 lot.  

From 2025-11-21, after one month more  testing, I decide to open the subscription. 


レビューなし
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.16 10:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.06 18:05
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.09.29 09:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 03:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.14 02:44
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.31 18:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.25 11:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 10:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 08:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.21 07:52
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 07:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 07:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Portfolio 2 Tickmill MT5 302
30 USD/月
44%
0
0
USD
487
USD
23
99%
729
61%
13%
1.16
0.24
USD
32%
1:500
コピー

