Trades insgesamt:
1 286
Gewinntrades:
991 (77.06%)
Verlusttrades:
295 (22.94%)
Bester Trade:
92.55 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-120.20 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
4 213.31 EUR (325 472 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 489.55 EUR (172 962 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
39 (88.69 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
608.09 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
62.02%
Max deposit load:
16.68%
Letzter Trade:
12 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.17
Long-Positionen:
512 (39.81%)
Short-Positionen:
774 (60.19%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.69
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.34 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.25 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.44 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-211.96 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-370.03 EUR (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.06%
Jahresprognose:
37.17%
Algo-Trading:
73%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 EUR
Maximaler:
796.10 EUR (27.93%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
27.93% (796.10 EUR)
Kapital:
31.52% (1 021.90 EUR)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|269
|GBPJPY
|254
|XAUUSD
|202
|EURUSD
|171
|EURJPY
|118
|AUDUSD
|42
|XUS30
|41
|USDCAD
|39
|GBPCAD
|33
|CHFJPY
|21
|CADJPY
|19
|AUDJPY
|11
|USDJPY
|10
|EURNZD
|8
|AUDCAD
|6
|GBPNZD
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|EURGBP
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|XUSTEC
|3
|BTCUSD
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|NZDJPY
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|511
|GBPJPY
|250
|XAUUSD
|916
|EURUSD
|145
|EURJPY
|-57
|AUDUSD
|105
|XUS30
|66
|USDCAD
|22
|GBPCAD
|14
|CHFJPY
|22
|CADJPY
|-5
|AUDJPY
|-15
|USDJPY
|13
|EURNZD
|-51
|AUDCAD
|9
|GBPNZD
|1
|GBPAUD
|-14
|EURGBP
|5
|EURAUD
|-10
|XUSTEC
|12
|BTCUSD
|6
|ETHUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|5
|NZDJPY
|3
|AUDNZD
|0
|AUDCHF
|4
|EURCHF
|5
|EURCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|1
|NZDCHF
|-2
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|25K
|GBPJPY
|26K
|XAUUSD
|9.3K
|EURUSD
|10K
|EURJPY
|995
|AUDUSD
|5.3K
|XUS30
|31K
|USDCAD
|2.1K
|GBPCAD
|1.8K
|CHFJPY
|1.7K
|CADJPY
|-343
|AUDJPY
|-1.2K
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|EURNZD
|-2.9K
|AUDCAD
|498
|GBPNZD
|-89
|GBPAUD
|-1.1K
|EURGBP
|205
|EURAUD
|-606
|XUSTEC
|13K
|BTCUSD
|30K
|ETHUSD
|5.2K
|USDCHF
|290
|NZDJPY
|160
|AUDNZD
|0
|AUDCHF
|109
|EURCHF
|148
|EURCAD
|45
|NZDUSD
|92
|NZDCAD
|74
|NZDCHF
|-59
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +92.55 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -120 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +88.69 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -211.96 EUR
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "KeyToMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
KeyToMarkets-Live
|1.25 × 77
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.88 × 16
Trading software that works in total autonomy on the financial markets with multiple strategies on the main Forex pairs and on Gold, on H1 time frame. The strategies it uses were created and tested by our expert traders 5 years ago, and we are using it with great results.
The software works on market inefficiencies, for each position it inserts stop loss and take profit.
