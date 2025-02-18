SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Wolf Pro Gold
Daniele Devise

Wolf Pro Gold

Daniele Devise
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
46 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 39 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 115%
KeyToMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 286
Gewinntrades:
991 (77.06%)
Verlusttrades:
295 (22.94%)
Bester Trade:
92.55 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-120.20 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
4 213.31 EUR (325 472 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 489.55 EUR (172 962 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
39 (88.69 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
608.09 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading-Aktivität:
62.02%
Max deposit load:
16.68%
Letzter Trade:
12 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
20 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.17
Long-Positionen:
512 (39.81%)
Short-Positionen:
774 (60.19%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.69
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.34 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.25 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.44 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-211.96 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-370.03 EUR (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.06%
Jahresprognose:
37.17%
Algo-Trading:
73%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 EUR
Maximaler:
796.10 EUR (27.93%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
27.93% (796.10 EUR)
Kapital:
31.52% (1 021.90 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPUSD 269
GBPJPY 254
XAUUSD 202
EURUSD 171
EURJPY 118
AUDUSD 42
XUS30 41
USDCAD 39
GBPCAD 33
CHFJPY 21
CADJPY 19
AUDJPY 11
USDJPY 10
EURNZD 8
AUDCAD 6
GBPNZD 5
GBPAUD 5
EURGBP 4
EURAUD 4
XUSTEC 3
BTCUSD 3
ETHUSD 3
USDCHF 3
NZDJPY 2
AUDNZD 2
AUDCHF 2
EURCHF 2
EURCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 511
GBPJPY 250
XAUUSD 916
EURUSD 145
EURJPY -57
AUDUSD 105
XUS30 66
USDCAD 22
GBPCAD 14
CHFJPY 22
CADJPY -5
AUDJPY -15
USDJPY 13
EURNZD -51
AUDCAD 9
GBPNZD 1
GBPAUD -14
EURGBP 5
EURAUD -10
XUSTEC 12
BTCUSD 6
ETHUSD 0
USDCHF 5
NZDJPY 3
AUDNZD 0
AUDCHF 4
EURCHF 5
EURCAD 1
NZDUSD 3
NZDCAD 1
NZDCHF -2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 25K
GBPJPY 26K
XAUUSD 9.3K
EURUSD 10K
EURJPY 995
AUDUSD 5.3K
XUS30 31K
USDCAD 2.1K
GBPCAD 1.8K
CHFJPY 1.7K
CADJPY -343
AUDJPY -1.2K
USDJPY 1.1K
EURNZD -2.9K
AUDCAD 498
GBPNZD -89
GBPAUD -1.1K
EURGBP 205
EURAUD -606
XUSTEC 13K
BTCUSD 30K
ETHUSD 5.2K
USDCHF 290
NZDJPY 160
AUDNZD 0
AUDCHF 109
EURCHF 148
EURCAD 45
NZDUSD 92
NZDCAD 74
NZDCHF -59
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +92.55 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -120 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 11
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +88.69 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -211.96 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "KeyToMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

KeyToMarkets-Live
1.25 × 77
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.88 × 16
Trading software that works in total autonomy on the financial markets with multiple strategies on the main Forex pairs and on Gold, on H1 time frame. The strategies it uses were created and tested by our expert traders 5 years ago, and we are using it with great results.

The software works on market inefficiencies, for each position it inserts stop loss and take profit.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.30 04:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 00:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 09:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 01:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 00:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 12:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 10:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 09:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 07:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 05:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 04:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.25 22:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 09:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 05:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 04:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 22:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

