Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Wolf Pro Gold
Daniele Devise

Wolf Pro Gold

Daniele Devise
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 115%
KeyToMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 286
Profit Trades:
991 (77.06%)
Loss Trades:
295 (22.94%)
Best trade:
92.55 EUR
Worst trade:
-120.20 EUR
Gross Profit:
4 213.31 EUR (325 472 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 489.55 EUR (172 962 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (88.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
608.09 EUR (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
62.02%
Max deposit load:
16.68%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.17
Long Trades:
512 (39.81%)
Short Trades:
774 (60.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
1.34 EUR
Average Profit:
4.25 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.44 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-211.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.03 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
3.06%
Annual Forecast:
37.17%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
796.10 EUR (27.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.93% (796.10 EUR)
By Equity:
31.52% (1 021.90 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 269
GBPJPY 254
XAUUSD 202
EURUSD 171
EURJPY 118
AUDUSD 42
XUS30 41
USDCAD 39
GBPCAD 33
CHFJPY 21
CADJPY 19
AUDJPY 11
USDJPY 10
EURNZD 8
AUDCAD 6
GBPNZD 5
GBPAUD 5
EURGBP 4
EURAUD 4
XUSTEC 3
BTCUSD 3
ETHUSD 3
USDCHF 3
NZDJPY 2
AUDNZD 2
AUDCHF 2
EURCHF 2
EURCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 511
GBPJPY 250
XAUUSD 916
EURUSD 145
EURJPY -57
AUDUSD 105
XUS30 66
USDCAD 22
GBPCAD 14
CHFJPY 22
CADJPY -5
AUDJPY -15
USDJPY 13
EURNZD -51
AUDCAD 9
GBPNZD 1
GBPAUD -14
EURGBP 5
EURAUD -10
XUSTEC 12
BTCUSD 6
ETHUSD 0
USDCHF 5
NZDJPY 3
AUDNZD 0
AUDCHF 4
EURCHF 5
EURCAD 1
NZDUSD 3
NZDCAD 1
NZDCHF -2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 25K
GBPJPY 26K
XAUUSD 9.3K
EURUSD 10K
EURJPY 995
AUDUSD 5.3K
XUS30 31K
USDCAD 2.1K
GBPCAD 1.8K
CHFJPY 1.7K
CADJPY -343
AUDJPY -1.2K
USDJPY 1.1K
EURNZD -2.9K
AUDCAD 498
GBPNZD -89
GBPAUD -1.1K
EURGBP 205
EURAUD -606
XUSTEC 13K
BTCUSD 30K
ETHUSD 5.2K
USDCHF 290
NZDJPY 160
AUDNZD 0
AUDCHF 109
EURCHF 148
EURCAD 45
NZDUSD 92
NZDCAD 74
NZDCHF -59
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.55 EUR
Worst trade: -120 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +88.69 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -211.96 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KeyToMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

KeyToMarkets-Live
1.25 × 77
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.88 × 16
Trading software that works in total autonomy on the financial markets with multiple strategies on the main Forex pairs and on Gold, on H1 time frame. The strategies it uses were created and tested by our expert traders 5 years ago, and we are using it with great results.

The software works on market inefficiencies, for each position it inserts stop loss and take profit.

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.