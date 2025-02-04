SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / US 500 Growth
Hock Guan Koh

US 500 Growth

Hock Guan Koh
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
58 Wochen
1 / 267 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 161%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
484
Gewinntrades:
385 (79.54%)
Verlusttrades:
99 (20.45%)
Bester Trade:
448.28 SGD
Schlechtester Trade:
-361.38 SGD
Bruttoprofit:
11 720.79 SGD (1 263 874 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-5 419.99 SGD (475 702 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
42 (1 040.40 SGD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 040.40 SGD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading-Aktivität:
71.58%
Max deposit load:
14.38%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
8.34
Long-Positionen:
484 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.16
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
13.02 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
30.44 SGD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-54.75 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-295.47 SGD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-755.27 SGD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.89%
Jahresprognose:
71.48%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 SGD
Maximaler:
755.27 SGD (5.71%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
7.21% (755.27 SGD)
Kapital:
52.35% (403.92 SGD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
US500 484
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 788K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +448.28 SGD
Schlechtester Trade: -361 SGD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 42
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 040.40 SGD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -295.47 SGD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarkets-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 131
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
This signal on average monthly about 2-5% return

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 18:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 21:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 06:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 19:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 11:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:15  

I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
US 500 Growth
30 USD pro Monat
161%
1
267
USD
989
SGD
58
100%
484
79%
72%
2.16
13.02
SGD
52%
1:500
