SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / US 500 Growth
Hock Guan Koh

US 500 Growth

Hock Guan Koh
0 avis
Fiabilité
44 semaines
1 / 983 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 116%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
381
Bénéfice trades:
305 (80.05%)
Perte trades:
76 (19.95%)
Meilleure transaction:
448.28 SGD
Pire transaction:
-361.38 SGD
Bénéfice brut:
11 395.04 SGD (989 401 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 246.17 SGD (368 750 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
42 (1 040.40 SGD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 040.40 SGD (42)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Activité de trading:
70.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.08%
Dernier trade:
1 une minute avant
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
8.14
Longs trades:
381 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.17
Rendement attendu:
16.14 SGD
Bénéfice moyen:
37.36 SGD
Perte moyenne:
-69.03 SGD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-295.47 SGD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-755.27 SGD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.67%
Prévision annuelle:
83.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 SGD
Maximal:
755.27 SGD (5.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.21% (755.27 SGD)
Par fonds propres:
38.01% (3 809.86 SGD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US500 381
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US500 4.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US500 621K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +448.28 SGD
Pire transaction: -361 SGD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 42
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 040.40 SGD
Perte consécutive maximale: -295.47 SGD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.58 × 59
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
This signal have confident in long term growth therefore i dare to invest $10,000 from the start of it. 

So this signal on average monthly about 2-5% return

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG


Aucun avis
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:15  

I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 22:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 16:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
US 500 Growth
30 USD par mois
116%
1
983
USD
677
SGD
44
100%
381
80%
71%
2.17
16.14
SGD
38%
1:500
