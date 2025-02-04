SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / US 500 Growth
Hock Guan Koh

US 500 Growth

Hock Guan Koh
0 reviews
Reliability
58 weeks
1 / 265 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 160%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
482
Profit Trades:
383 (79.46%)
Loss Trades:
99 (20.54%)
Best trade:
448.28 SGD
Worst trade:
-361.38 SGD
Gross Profit:
11 714.33 SGD (1 258 686 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 419.99 SGD (475 702 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (1 040.40 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 040.40 SGD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
71.58%
Max deposit load:
14.38%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.33
Long Trades:
482 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.16
Expected Payoff:
13.06 SGD
Average Profit:
30.59 SGD
Average Loss:
-54.75 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-295.47 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-755.27 SGD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.46%
Annual Forecast:
102.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 SGD
Maximal:
755.27 SGD (5.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.21% (755.27 SGD)
By Equity:
52.35% (403.92 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 482
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 783K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +448.28 SGD
Worst trade: -361 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 42
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 040.40 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -295.47 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 129
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
This signal on average monthly about 2-5% return

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG


No reviews
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 18:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 21:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 06:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 19:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 11:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:15  

I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
US 500 Growth
30 USD per month
160%
1
265
USD
983
SGD
58
100%
482
79%
72%
2.16
13.06
SGD
52%
1:500
Copy

