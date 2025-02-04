- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|482
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|4.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|783K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This signal on average monthly about 2-5% return
Pros and Cons
Pros
✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.
✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account
✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year
Cons
❌ This is not a get-rich-quick.
❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)
Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG
I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account
USD
SGD
SGD