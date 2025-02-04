SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / US 500 Growth
Hock Guan Koh

US 500 Growth

Hock Guan Koh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
45 settimane
1 / 988 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 119%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
388
Profit Trade:
310 (79.89%)
Loss Trade:
78 (20.10%)
Best Trade:
448.28 SGD
Worst Trade:
-361.38 SGD
Profitto lordo:
11 408.07 SGD (1 000 289 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 252.51 SGD (372 680 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
42 (1 040.40 SGD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 040.40 SGD (42)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
70.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.08%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
8.15
Long Trade:
388 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.17
Profitto previsto:
15.86 SGD
Profitto medio:
36.80 SGD
Perdita media:
-67.34 SGD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-295.47 SGD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-755.27 SGD (4)
Crescita mensile:
6.54%
Previsione annuale:
79.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 SGD
Massimale:
755.27 SGD (5.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.21% (755.27 SGD)
Per equità:
38.01% (3 809.86 SGD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US500 388
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US500 4.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US500 628K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +448.28 SGD
Worst Trade: -361 SGD
Vincite massime consecutive: 42
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 040.40 SGD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -295.47 SGD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.52 × 66
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
This signal have confident in long term growth therefore i dare to invest $10,000 from the start of it. 

So this signal on average monthly about 2-5% return

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:15  

I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 22:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 16:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
US 500 Growth
30USD al mese
119%
1
988
USD
683
SGD
45
100%
388
79%
71%
2.17
15.86
SGD
38%
1:500
