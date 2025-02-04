- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|388
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US500
|4.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US500
|628K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.52 × 66
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.91 × 658
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 152
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|25.11 × 27
This signal have confident in long term growth therefore i dare to invest $10,000 from the start of it.
So this signal on average monthly about 2-5% return
Pros and Cons
Pros
✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.
✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account
✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year
Cons
❌ This is not a get-rich-quick.
❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)
Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG
I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account
