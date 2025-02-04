SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / US 500 Growth
Hock Guan Koh

US 500 Growth

Hock Guan Koh
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
58 semanas
1 / 267 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 161%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
484
Negociações com lucro:
385 (79.54%)
Negociações com perda:
99 (20.45%)
Melhor negociação:
448.28 SGD
Pior negociação:
-361.38 SGD
Lucro bruto:
11 720.79 SGD (1 263 874 pips)
Perda bruta:
-5 419.99 SGD (475 702 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
42 (1 040.40 SGD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 040.40 SGD (42)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.21
Atividade de negociação:
71.58%
Depósito máximo carregado:
14.38%
Último negócio:
3 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
8.34
Negociações longas:
484 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
2.16
Valor esperado:
13.02 SGD
Lucro médio:
30.44 SGD
Perda média:
-54.75 SGD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-295.47 SGD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-755.27 SGD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
7.12%
Previsão anual:
86.34%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 SGD
Máximo:
755.27 SGD (5.71%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.21% (755.27 SGD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
52.35% (403.92 SGD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
US500 484
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
US500 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
US500 788K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarkets-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 131
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
This signal on average monthly about 2-5% return

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 18:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 21:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 06:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 19:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 11:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:15  

I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
