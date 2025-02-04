SeñalesSecciones
Hock Guan Koh

US 500 Growth

Hock Guan Koh
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
58 semanas
1 / 267 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 161%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
484
Transacciones Rentables:
385 (79.54%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
99 (20.45%)
Mejor transacción:
448.28 SGD
Peor transacción:
-361.38 SGD
Beneficio Bruto:
11 720.79 SGD (1 263 874 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 419.99 SGD (475 702 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
42 (1 040.40 SGD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 040.40 SGD (42)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Actividad comercial:
71.58%
Carga máxima del depósito:
14.38%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
8.34
Transacciones Largas:
484 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.16
Beneficio Esperado:
13.02 SGD
Beneficio medio:
30.44 SGD
Pérdidas medias:
-54.75 SGD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-295.47 SGD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-755.27 SGD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
7.12%
Pronóstico anual:
86.34%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 SGD
Máxima:
755.27 SGD (5.71%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
7.21% (755.27 SGD)
De fondos:
52.35% (403.92 SGD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
US500 484
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
US500 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
US500 788K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarkets-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 131
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
This signal on average monthly about 2-5% return

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



No hay comentarios
