|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|484
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|US500
|4.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|US500
|788K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarkets-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.26 × 131
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.91 × 658
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|4.29 × 7
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|11.71 × 152
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|25.11 × 27
This signal on average monthly about 2-5% return
Pros and Cons
Pros
✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.
✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account
✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year
Cons
❌ This is not a get-rich-quick.
❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)
Any Question Telegram Me: https://t.me/RealKohHG
I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account
USD
SGD
SGD