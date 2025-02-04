シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / US 500 Growth
Hock Guan Koh

US 500 Growth

Hock Guan Koh
レビュー0件
信頼性
58週間
1 / 267 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 161%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
484
利益トレード:
385 (79.54%)
損失トレード:
99 (20.45%)
ベストトレード:
448.28 SGD
最悪のトレード:
-361.38 SGD
総利益:
11 720.79 SGD (1 263 874 pips)
総損失:
-5 419.99 SGD (475 702 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
42 (1 040.40 SGD)
最大連続利益:
1 040.40 SGD (42)
シャープレシオ:
0.21
取引アクティビティ:
71.58%
最大入金額:
14.38%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
4
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
8.34
長いトレード:
484 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.16
期待されたペイオフ:
13.02 SGD
平均利益:
30.44 SGD
平均損失:
-54.75 SGD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-295.47 SGD)
最大連続損失:
-755.27 SGD (4)
月間成長:
7.12%
年間予想:
86.34%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 SGD
最大の:
755.27 SGD (5.71%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
7.21% (755.27 SGD)
エクイティによる:
52.35% (403.92 SGD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
US500 484
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
US500 4.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
US500 788K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +448.28 SGD
最悪のトレード: -361 SGD
最大連続の勝ち: 42
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +1 040.40 SGD
最大連続損失: -295.47 SGD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarkets-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real5
0.26 × 131
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
4.29 × 7
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
This signal on average monthly about 2-5% return

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG



レビューなし
2025.11.21 19:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 18:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 10:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 21:02
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 16:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 06:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 19:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 11:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:15  

I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
