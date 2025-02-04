SinyallerBölümler
Hock Guan Koh

US 500 Growth

Hock Guan Koh
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
45 hafta
1 / 988 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 119%
ICMarkets-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
388
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
310 (79.89%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
78 (20.10%)
En iyi işlem:
448.28 SGD
En kötü işlem:
-361.38 SGD
Brüt kâr:
11 408.07 SGD (1 000 289 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 252.51 SGD (372 680 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
42 (1 040.40 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 040.40 SGD (42)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
70.58%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.08%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.15
Alış işlemleri:
388 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.17
Beklenen getiri:
15.86 SGD
Ortalama kâr:
36.80 SGD
Ortalama zarar:
-67.34 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-295.47 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-755.27 SGD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
6.54%
Yıllık tahmin:
79.38%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 SGD
Maksimum:
755.27 SGD (5.71%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.21% (755.27 SGD)
Varlığa göre:
38.01% (3 809.86 SGD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
US500 388
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
US500 4.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
US500 628K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +448.28 SGD
En kötü işlem: -361 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 42
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 040.40 SGD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -295.47 SGD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 9
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.52 × 66
ICMarkets-MT5
2.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.91 × 658
ICTrading-MT5-4
11.71 × 152
FusionMarkets-Live
25.11 × 27
This signal have confident in long term growth therefore i dare to invest $10,000 from the start of it. 

So this signal on average monthly about 2-5% return

Pros and Cons

Pros

✅ This EA is quite accurate, and seldom has a loss trade.

✅ Number 1 Rule: EA don't take the risk that might blow up the account

✅ From 2018 - 2024 with the bad economy in 2018, covid in 2020 and 2022 high inflation this strategy still works well and manages to get a compounding profit of 50% per year


Cons

❌ This is not a get-rich-quick. 

❌ Not the type of signal with a very high return (20% monthly etc..)


Any Question Telegram Me https://t.me/RealKohHG


İnceleme yok
2025.07.24 18:29 2025.07.24 18:29:15  

I have withdraw some passive income $65.21 from this signal to maintain $10,000 in this account

2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 07:34
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.24 13:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.23 22:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.13 22:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 16:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
